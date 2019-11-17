News More News
The Hoosier Daily: November 17

Taylor Lehman • TheHoosier
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Seen on TheHoosier

Indiana's opportunities for 2019 marquee victory are dwindling

Indiana's lack of health gets others involved against Troy

Costly mistakes keep Indiana at arm's length from biggest win of the season

Instant Reaction: Penn State 34, Indiana 27

Instant Reaction: Indiana 100, Troy 62

WATCH: Tom Allen, players react to 34-27 loss to Penn State

KenPom Preview: Troy

Videos

Tweets of the Day

Headlines

Insider: In hard-fought Penn State loss, Tom Allen raises bar for Hoosiers -- Indianapolis Star

Defensive improvement, offensive depth leads to IU basketball rout of Troy -- Indianapolis Star

Bob Knight makes a surprise appearance at Bloomington bar — and grabs the mic -- Indianapolis Star

IU falls short to No. 9 PSU, 34-27 -- Hoosier Sports Report

My Two Cents: Learning How To Be a Winning Team Takes Time, Too -- Hoosier Maven

Mistakes too much for resurgent IU football to overcome against Big Ten elite, again -- The Hoosier Network

Mistakes prove fatal as IU loses to Penn State -- Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

IU men’s basketball cruises past Troy -- Indiana Daily Student

Indiana owns the three-point line in dominant win over Troy -- The Hoosier Network

‘I feel good’: Devonte Green returns in win over Troy -- Inside The Hall

Three Takeaways: All Phases In Sync as Indiana Overwhelms Troy 100-62 -- The Daily Hoosier

Photo Gallery: Indiana vs. Troy -- Inside The Hall

{{ article.author_name }}