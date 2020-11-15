TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: November 15th

The Hoosier Daily: November 15th
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Scene on TheHoosier
Indiana's defense dominates yet again, breezes past Michigan State 24-0
WATCH: Tom Allen talks IU win over Michigan State
WATCH: Tiawan Mullen talks performance, IU win
After years of heartache, the Old Brass Spittoon returns to Bloomington
Tweets of the Day
4-0. pic.twitter.com/uElyYek32O— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) November 14, 2020
All ours. 🏆 pic.twitter.com/mjrcUPgi35— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) November 14, 2020
Every win is a big win!!! pic.twitter.com/FUy4GSji7N— Coach Tom Allen (@CoachAllenIU) November 14, 2020
No. 10 @IndianaFootball's defense, today:— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) November 14, 2020
0⃣ points allowed
3⃣ interceptions
1⃣ fumble recovery pic.twitter.com/kA1wtQk4iz
Show up + Show out. pic.twitter.com/0HgeQdJwWA— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) November 14, 2020
Indiana basketball target Avery Brown: “Coach Archie Miller and Kenya Hunter spend a lot of time communicating with my family and me. They make me their priority and it has been great developing a relationship with the IU staff. #iubb https://t.co/oI5eGQOTNR— Jim Coyle ISB Radio🎙️ (@jimcoyleISB) November 14, 2020
Headlines
First-place IU football (yes, first place) wins ugly, sets up top-10 showdown with Ohio State-- Indy Star
IU football report card: Defense pitches rare Big Ten shutout, Ty Fryfogle sizzles-- Indy Star
HOOSIERS CLAIM OLD BRASS SPITTOON FROM MSU, 24-0-- Hoosier Sports Report
IU CB Mullen records first two career interceptions-- The Herald Bulletin
Postgame Notes: Indiana vs. Michigan State-- IU Athletics
Postgame Quotes: Indiana vs. Michigan State-- IU Athletics
