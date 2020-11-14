EAST LANSING -- Over the years, Spartan Stadium has been more like the House of Horrors than anything else for the Indiana Hoosiers.

There have been plenty of close calls, near falls and heartbreak and each time, the Hoosiers would return to Bloomington without the Old Brass Spittoon.

In a season where the Hoosiers have knocked off a top ten opponent for the first time in 33 years and Michigan for the first time in 33 years, the Hoosiers claimed the Old Brass Spittoon for the first time at Michigan State since 2001 with a 24-0 win at Michigan State. The win is the first over Michigan State under Tom Allen and puts an end to the Hoosiers losing to the likes of Penn State, Michigan and Michigan State in the same season. Furthermore, it is the first shutout victory for the Hoosiers since 2019 when they defeated Rutgers 35-0.

The win erased all memory of last year's 40-31 setback at Michigan State, where the two teams went toe to toe with each other before Michigan State got a field goal and a touchdown on the final play of the game to secure the win.

After that loss, Allen took to the podium to tell the media there were a lot of tears in the Indiana locker room.

There would be none of that this season, as Indiana has defeated Penn State, Michigan and Michigan State all in the same season.