Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Tom Allen on whether Indiana will wear black uniforms during the evening game Saturday: "No. That ain’t happening...Our colors are cream and crimson.” #iufb

We need everybody! Had a blast at the @OfficialIMU this morning. pic.twitter.com/482WuT8dPV

Thanks for voting this week! @IndianaFootball 's Peyton Ramsey edged Kansas State’s Skylar Thompson to grab the week-nine VICTORY! https://t.co/NOOLDW6Pyj pic.twitter.com/fw7qXj6gGr

Would really appreciate the love and support from my Hoosier Nation right now so go and vote for your boy Whop for the Biletnikoff Award! #whoptober link: https://t.co/qmP9fxy4uL

Five-star guard Khristian Lander has landed an offer from Memphis, per him. Mike Miller began recruiting Lander prior to USA basketball camp and even saw him before he left.

🚨Big day tomorrow. Be there at 10:30am at LuHi’s chapel. 👀👀🚨 pic.twitter.com/MT4aBDyHBP

How did proud IU basketball fall so far — and can it get back to the top? -- Indianapolis Star

Ziemba's hair destined for a good cause -- Hoosier Sports Report

Receiver: Chucky fun for IU -- Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

Micah McFadden Starting to Dominate at Middle Linebacker for Indiana -- Hoosier Maven

IU football deserves a big crowd against Northwestern -- Indiana Daily Student

Podcast: Kalen DeBoer's big climb -- Midco SN