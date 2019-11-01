The Hoosier Daily: November 1
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Seen on TheHoosier
What is the most important statistic in 2019-20? – Roundtable
Thursday Notebook: Tom Allen provides updates on injuries
Tweets of the Day
Tom Allen on whether Indiana will wear black uniforms during the evening game Saturday: "No. That ain’t happening...Our colors are cream and crimson.” #iufb— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) October 31, 2019
We need everybody!— Coach Tom Allen (@CoachAllenIU) October 31, 2019
Had a blast at the @OfficialIMU this morning. pic.twitter.com/482WuT8dPV
Thanks for voting this week! @IndianaFootball's Peyton Ramsey edged Kansas State’s Skylar Thompson to grab the week-nine VICTORY! https://t.co/NOOLDW6Pyj pic.twitter.com/fw7qXj6gGr— Allstate Sugar Bowl (@SugarBowlNola) October 31, 2019
Would really appreciate the love and support from my Hoosier Nation right now so go and vote for your boy Whop for the Biletnikoff Award! #whoptober— Whop Philyor™ (@SuperstarWhop) October 31, 2019
link: https://t.co/qmP9fxy4uL
News from @IndianaMBB — Derek Elston leaving. #iubb pic.twitter.com/jSJxChroqD— Jeremy Price (@JPPrice) October 31, 2019
Five-star guard Khristian Lander has landed an offer from Memphis, per him. Mike Miller began recruiting Lander prior to USA basketball camp and even saw him before he left.— Jake (@jakeweingarten) November 1, 2019
🚨Big day tomorrow. Be there at 10:30am at LuHi’s chapel. 👀👀🚨 pic.twitter.com/MT4aBDyHBP— Andre Curbelo (@papicurbelo11) November 1, 2019
Videos
Headlines
How did proud IU basketball fall so far — and can it get back to the top? -- Indianapolis Star
Ziemba's hair destined for a good cause -- Hoosier Sports Report
Receiver: Chucky fun for IU -- Fort Wayne Journal Gazette
Micah McFadden Starting to Dominate at Middle Linebacker for Indiana -- Hoosier Maven
IU football deserves a big crowd against Northwestern -- Indiana Daily Student
Podcast: Kalen DeBoer's big climb -- Midco SN
