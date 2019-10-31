It's an all-football episode of CrimsonCast as we welcome some old friends back to talk about the Hoosiers. First we welcome former Indy Star and Hoosier Network reporter Teddy Bailey back to the podcast to get his take on IU's season and discuss what makes this year's team different. Next, we welcome longtime CrimsonCast contributor Mike Petry back to the show and have a deep discussion about IU's offense, particularly the quarterback situation and how it has interacted with the playcalling and overall philosophy of Kalen DeBoer. Finally, we bring back our new wagering segment, "CrimsonCash" with James Turner, as we look at the gambling line for this week's contest, and James debuts the Big One O.

