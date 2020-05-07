Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Took one of my all-time favorite IU photos from the @IUBArchives collection and added some color to make it pop. Still a work in progress, but not bad. Those uniforms! LtoR: Bill Slayback, Gary Long, Walt Bellamy, Leroy Gamble, and Herbie Lee. #iubb @IndianaMBB @IUHoosiers pic.twitter.com/l9urV30igv

As Indiana begins its re-opening process, that has already had a domino effect for AAU programs in the state. Indy Heat has already said they are planning practice the week of May 25 and Indiana Elite head coach Mark Adams is preparing to do the same, he tells me. #iubb

Media just spoke w/ Kevin Peoples and Jovan Swann. Notes: - Swann is excited about IU's "attack-then-react" philosophy on DL vs. react-then-attack at Stanford. Hopes to double sacks total. - Peoples was in NOLA for 6 weeks with his wife. Just moved to Indiana on Sunday. #iufb

Another note from talking to Kevin Peoples today: Damarjhe Lewis will likely see the field in 2020. has stood out to him during the spring, including the 4 practices. #iufb

Major offer for Center Grove 2022 DL Caden Curry. More of these are in his future. #iufb https://t.co/pTvNtazJuR

'That's when it changed.' Story of how 2009 team put IU baseball on the map -- Indianapolis Star

IU’S PEOPLES REPPING JENKINS COACHING TREE -- Hoosier Sports Report

SWANN SETTING HIGH EXPECTATIONS FOR 2020 -- Hoosier Sports Report

Hoosiers in the NBA: Eric Gordon -- Inside the Hall