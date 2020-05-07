The Hoosier Daily: May 7
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Seen on TheHoosier
Rodney McGraw explains switch from Indiana to Penn State
Damarjhe Lewis to be "in the mix" at defensive tackle in 2020
IU keeping frontcourt options open in 2021
Who did Aaron Wellman add to Indiana's strength and conditioning staff?
John Feinstein discusses new book, Bob Knight and Season on the Brink
Tweets of the Day
Took one of my all-time favorite IU photos from the @IUBArchives collection and added some color to make it pop. Still a work in progress, but not bad. Those uniforms! LtoR: Bill Slayback, Gary Long, Walt Bellamy, Leroy Gamble, and Herbie Lee. #iubb @IndianaMBB @IUHoosiers pic.twitter.com/l9urV30igv— IU Artifacts (@IUArtifacts) May 6, 2020
As Indiana begins its re-opening process, that has already had a domino effect for AAU programs in the state. Indy Heat has already said they are planning practice the week of May 25 and Indiana Elite head coach Mark Adams is preparing to do the same, he tells me. #iubb— Alec Lasley (@allasley) May 5, 2020
Media just spoke w/ Kevin Peoples and Jovan Swann. Notes:— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) May 6, 2020
- Swann is excited about IU's "attack-then-react" philosophy on DL vs. react-then-attack at Stanford. Hopes to double sacks total.
- Peoples was in NOLA for 6 weeks with his wife. Just moved to Indiana on Sunday. #iufb
Another note from talking to Kevin Peoples today:— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) May 6, 2020
Damarjhe Lewis will likely see the field in 2020. has stood out to him during the spring, including the 4 practices. #iufb
Major offer for Center Grove 2022 DL Caden Curry. More of these are in his future. #iufb https://t.co/pTvNtazJuR— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) May 6, 2020
Headlines
'That's when it changed.' Story of how 2009 team put IU baseball on the map -- Indianapolis Star
IU’S PEOPLES REPPING JENKINS COACHING TREE -- Hoosier Sports Report
SWANN SETTING HIGH EXPECTATIONS FOR 2020 -- Hoosier Sports Report
Hoosiers in the NBA: Eric Gordon -- Inside the Hall
----
