Indiana is off to a hot start in the class of 2021 with commitments from five-star guard Khristian Lander and three-star forward Logan Duncomb. With Lander expected to make the jump to the 2020 class, that leaves at least three open scholarships for the 2021-22 season. The Hoosiers will lose Joey Brunk, Justin Smith and potentially Trayce Jackson-Davis in the frontcourt, leaving a big hole to fill.

Though Archie Miller and the staff are actively pursuing four-star forwards Trey Kaufman, Trey Patterson and Mason Miller, new names continue to pop up this spring. One of those names is Kuluel Mading (Burlington, NC). Mading is a 6-foot-9 forward who was originally part of the 2020 class but after reclassifying to 2021, has seen his recruitment develop rapidly. Indiana is one of the newer schools to reach out to Mading and has continued to show and communicate interest in the North Carolina native. Because of Indiana assistant Mike Roberts' ties to the North Carolina area, after serving as an assistant coach at UNC-Greensboro for eight seasons, Roberts has been the main point of contact for Mading.

"Me and Coach Roberts have been usually talking," Mading told TheHoosier.com. "We’ve been talking about on court things like how I would fit in their [Indiana's] system and off court things like the quarantine and what we are doing during it." Improving rapidly throughout his junior season, Mading averaged 15 points and nine rebounds per game for The Burlington School. With a skillset that includes the ability to stretch the floor, he has become an intriguing option for many high-major programs. Iowa, Cincinnati, LSU, VCU and others have started to have increased contact with Mading in addition to Indiana.

Mading explained what Indiana's message has been to him in the early stages of communication. "They say that I would be like an athletic stretch 4 so I can run the floor and step out on the perimeter and shoot." Despite his size, Mading is very much built to play on the perimeter. His skinny frame at just 190 pounds has forced him out on the wing but he excels in doing so. With very good ball handling ability for his size and noticeable athleticism, he is very capable of taking any opponent off of the dribble.