The Hoosier Daily: May 4
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60
Seen on TheHoosier
Elkhart 2021 DE Rodney McGraw flips to Penn State
Tom Allen, staff hoping for six-week period, preparing team for season
Tweets of the Day
Had been hearing some rumblings of this. Rodney McGraw has de-committed from Indiana and committed to Penn State. #iufb https://t.co/X2si7RKfDo— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) May 3, 2020
Merrillville 2020 QB Peter Rodriguez will walk-on at Indiana.— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) May 4, 2020
Listed at 6-foot, 175 pounds, he's a dual-threat QB with a good arm too. Here's his tape: https://t.co/rkHiWFh6BF #iufb https://t.co/HliNnsOok3
Mason Miller continues to be someone to watch for Indiana in 2021. 6-foot-9 with a terrific shot and ball skills that allow him to play on the wing. Would be a great fit on the perimeter for IU. Quickly becoming one of my favorite prospects in that class. #iubb— Alec Lasley (@allasley) May 3, 2020
From earlier:— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) May 3, 2020
David Holloman spoke to https://t.co/UJ0b71Uzqh about his decision to commit to Indiana. https://t.co/9zu9hRrbwX@Kenny_Jordan5 and I assess what IU is getting from Holloman – and showcase his speed. https://t.co/AwGHRgvneJ #iufb
Headlines
‘Senior one-and-done’: Adrian Chapman’s journey from the HPER to Assembly Hall -- Indiana Daily Student
MCGRAW FLIPS FROM IU TO PENN STATE -- Hoosier Sports Report
Doyel: NCAA's new independent infractions structure is complicated and terrifying -- Indianapolis Star
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.