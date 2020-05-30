 TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: May 30th
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-30 03:00:00 -0500') }} other sports Edit

The Hoosier Daily: May 30th

Jimmy Sutton • TheHoosier
Staff

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Seen on TheHoosier

Khameron Taylor Ready to Showcase Skills with Indiana Football

Shon Morris talks sports post COVID-19 and NCAA transfer portal

Tweets of the Day 

Headlines

Lessons learned from the Spanish flu-altered 1918 college football season-- Crimson Quarry

Breaking down the Hoosiers: Frontcourt-- The Herald Bulletin

Catching Up With IUFH Alumni: Meghan Larkin-- IU Athletics

Q&A: Tina Doherty-- IU Athletics

Other Global Headlines

Power 5 commissioners write letter to Congress urging federal law governing college athlete endorsements-- Yahoo Sports

Report: NBA targeting July 31 to resume season, owners expected to approve Orlando plan-- Yahoo Sports

Majority of NBA GMs vote to restart season by going straight to playoffs-- ESPN

Stephen Jackson, 'twin' of George Floyd, speaks at rally after police officer charged with murder-- ESPN

