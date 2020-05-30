TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: May 30th

The Hoosier Daily: May 30th
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Seen on TheHoosier
Khameron Taylor Ready to Showcase Skills with Indiana Football
Shon Morris talks sports post COVID-19 and NCAA transfer portal
Tweets of the Day
People forget about the building blocks of a program that are in the 60's-100. Josh Hart, Buddy Hield, Denzel Valentine, Terry Rozier, Montrezl Harrell, Landry Shamet, Kaleb Wesson all in the 80's in the Rivals150 since 2010.— Alec Lasley (@allasley) May 29, 2020
Jordan Geronimo ends his HS career at No. 88. #iubb
Don’t usually post stuff like this, but I’m slowly starting to feel like myself 100% and it feels too good!! #NOW @IndianaFootball pic.twitter.com/v9a6Nw095L— Luke Shayotovich (@LukeShay19) May 29, 2020
I’m blessed to receive an offer from the University Of Indiana ! #AGTG @Coach_Mac51 @IndianaFootball @DaculaFB @ChadSimmons_ @RecruitGeorgia pic.twitter.com/89DRF4iqvl— Kyle Efford (@kyle_efford) May 29, 2020
I am excited to announce that I have received an offer from Indiana University after a great conversation with @OLCoachHiller! #AGTG 🔴⚫️⚪️ pic.twitter.com/KcOWCYZuzt— Jack Leyrer (@JackLeyrer) May 29, 2020
Jeramy Passmore putting in work. #iufb https://t.co/YsyP5AUUCC— IndianaRivals (@IndianaRivals) May 29, 2020
🎥 Indiana Insider – premiering live on Facebook at 6p.— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) May 29, 2020
Sponsored by @IUKelleyMSIS. ↴
'The ball that Michael Penix throws is gonna be a lot different than their high school quarterback.' #iufb https://t.co/Zvny61Pp91— IndyStarSports (@IndyStarSports) May 29, 2020
Headlines
----
