Khameron Taylor Ready to Showcase Skills with Indiana Football
The tight end group on Indiana football’s roster just got even more physical.
Senior transfer Khameron Taylor was officially introduced via a Zoom press conference on Wednesday.
“As a player, I bring toughness and physicality,” Taylor said. “I'm really good in the passing game. I think I'll get an opportunity to show it in this offense.”
Up to this point, Taylor had spent his college career at the University of South Alabama. While with the Jaguars, Taylor caught seven passes for 85 yards. Taylor’s only career touchdown reception came last season at Nebraska on Aug. 31.
Despite the limited production Taylor has had in college thus far, he believes the Hoosiers will be able to utilize his skill sets more in the offense this season.
“At South [Alabama] I had a role of being a blocker in our offense, so I take pride in it. I didn't get to run a lot of routes in games, didn't get a lot of targets. I felt like I'm just going to make the most of the play when it comes my way,” Taylor said. “I think I just need the opportunity.”
With bringing in Taylor, listed at 6-foot-4 and 270 pounds, to the program, he is now the heaviest tight end on the depth chart that already includes six other players— Ryan Barnes, Trey Walker, Gary Cooper, Turon Ivy Jr., Peyton Hendershot, and Matt Bjorson. Of this group, Hendershot and Bjorson were the primary two tight ends featured in the offense last season.
Real blessing, happy to be a Hoosier 🤞🏾 https://t.co/II2gvABdIE— bigticket.kt (@KhamTaylor) May 20, 2020
Taylor’s position coach, Kevin Wright, will also look to adjust to a new environment in Bloomington after being introduced with the program on Jan. 19. Wright is looking forward to working with his newest tight end once the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions allow players of the program to return to practice.
“I think that what we’ve found in Kham was a guy that had predominantly been a blocker in the offense he was in and also who is a really good athlete who has the potential I think to catch the football,” Wright said. “Quite honestly, you can't replace game-time experience, and that's the advantage of bringing in someone like Kham, who's played a lot of college football.”
The recruiting process and committing to Indiana went differently for Taylor than his first go-around at South Alabama. Taylor lives in Alachua, FL, and has only been able to view the campus and facilities virtually.
“I couldn’t travel. I couldn’t visit there. It was tough. I had to do a lot of background research,” Taylor said. “I talked to Coach Allen. I liked everything he preached and I felt like he was a good guy. I feel like he got my best interest at heart.”
