The tight end group on Indiana football’s roster just got even more physical.

Senior transfer Khameron Taylor was officially introduced via a Zoom press conference on Wednesday.

“As a player, I bring toughness and physicality,” Taylor said. “I'm really good in the passing game. I think I'll get an opportunity to show it in this offense.”

Up to this point, Taylor had spent his college career at the University of South Alabama. While with the Jaguars, Taylor caught seven passes for 85 yards. Taylor’s only career touchdown reception came last season at Nebraska on Aug. 31.

Despite the limited production Taylor has had in college thus far, he believes the Hoosiers will be able to utilize his skill sets more in the offense this season.

“At South [Alabama] I had a role of being a blocker in our offense, so I take pride in it. I didn't get to run a lot of routes in games, didn't get a lot of targets. I felt like I'm just going to make the most of the play when it comes my way,” Taylor said. “I think I just need the opportunity.”