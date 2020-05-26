News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-26 03:00:00 -0500') }} other sports Edit

The Hoosier Daily: May 26th

Jimmy Sutton • TheHoosier
Staff

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Seen on TheHoosier

Who has the best look? We rank the Big Ten uniforms

Hot Board: Class of 2021

Today's Guests on Indiana Sports Beat with Coyle & Leary:

HOF Writer with WDRB.com Rick Bozich and Chronic Hoosier

Tweets of the Day 

Headlines

Lilly King and other pro swimmers train in Indiana pond-- Indianapolis Star

'Omaha!' and all the trash talk in Capital One's The Match featuring Peyton Manning-- Indianapolis Star

Former IU basketball star Victor Oladipo sends message to recent graduates-- Indiana Daily Student

Other Global Headlines

Turner: 'The Match' was most-watched golf event in cable history-- Yahoo Sports

Report: AC Milan fears Zlatan Ibrahimovic's season over after Achilles injury-- Yahoo Sports

Coronavirus: Top international basketball league officially cancels 2019-20 season-- Yahoo Sports

Georgetown Hoyas men's basketball coach Patrick Ewing out of hospital after coronavirus diagnosis-- ESPN

Cleveland Cavaliers' Andre Drummond leaves $1,000 tip at restaurant-- ESPN

----

