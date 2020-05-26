The Hoosier Daily: May 26th
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Seen on TheHoosier
Today's Guests on Indiana Sports Beat with Coyle & Leary:
HOF Writer with WDRB.com Rick Bozich and Chronic Hoosier
Tweets of the Day
Today we remember Coach Bill Mallory.— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) May 25, 2020
We love and miss you, Coach Mal! pic.twitter.com/mlM4DvxyhB
Top 6...— SCOOP ♛ (@DaymonDavid_) May 25, 2020
Just Cause Y’all Waited @Hayesfawcett3 pic.twitter.com/W9RkpI5CaC
🎉 Happy birthday to these Hoosiers! pic.twitter.com/9KFu9lRESH— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) May 25, 2020
On the newest edition of the #IUFB Roundtable, @BShelbyIU and the cornerbacks are joined by former lock-down specialists @RashardFant and @mhunter17.#ProIU pic.twitter.com/VbTY32R3cd— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) May 25, 2020
THE ROTHSTEIN FILES: Khristian Lander, Fatts Russell, and why Texas Tech will again have to recalibrate its personnel.#IUBBhttps://t.co/nikFdEEDXi— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) May 25, 2020
Headlines
Lilly King and other pro swimmers train in Indiana pond-- Indianapolis Star
'Omaha!' and all the trash talk in Capital One's The Match featuring Peyton Manning-- Indianapolis Star
Former IU basketball star Victor Oladipo sends message to recent graduates-- Indiana Daily Student
Other Global Headlines
Turner: 'The Match' was most-watched golf event in cable history-- Yahoo Sports
Report: AC Milan fears Zlatan Ibrahimovic's season over after Achilles injury-- Yahoo Sports
Coronavirus: Top international basketball league officially cancels 2019-20 season-- Yahoo Sports
Georgetown Hoyas men's basketball coach Patrick Ewing out of hospital after coronavirus diagnosis-- ESPN
Cleveland Cavaliers' Andre Drummond leaves $1,000 tip at restaurant-- ESPN
