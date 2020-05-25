The Hoosier Daily: May 25th
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Seen on TheHoosier
Tweets of the Day
With at least 3 B1G teams among the nearly 2 dozen that have expressed interest, It's possible that Justin Smith could be playing against Indiana next season... #iubb https://t.co/OHTXxbi6Ex— Coyle & Leary ISB Radio🎙️ (@jimcoyleISB) May 24, 2020
Here's what Patterson said about #iubb in this story https://t.co/t67Xn9jjvC pic.twitter.com/xlAuxM0NgR— Matt Cohen (@Matt_Cohen_) May 24, 2020
Top 8 🙇🏾♂️ pic.twitter.com/q95EhMtBCo— Devon Manuel#77 (@DevonManuel3) May 24, 2020
Fall Saturday evenings at The Rock 😍— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) May 23, 2020
What is your favorite #IUFB memory in Memorial Stadium? pic.twitter.com/caUGsNGEaj
Headlines
IU rugby players to enter Major League Rugby draft-- Indiana Daily Student
How they brought the General home-- Indiana Daily Student
IU student's lowest point, the loss of her brother, led her to the Little 500-- Indianapolis Star
Other Global Headlines
Hall of Fame coach Eddie Sutton dies at 84-- Yahoo Sports
Australia suspends bid to host 2032 Olympics due to coronavirus pandemic-- Yahoo Sports
Retired QB Eli Manning joins Twitter, gets humorous welcome from Tom Brady-- ESPN
