News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-25 03:00:00 -0500') }} other sports Edit

The Hoosier Daily: May 25th

Jimmy Sutton • TheHoosier
Staff

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60

https://iuhoosiers.com/
https://iuhoosiers.com/

Seen on TheHoosier

May 24: Indiana Football Recruiting News & Notes

2022 Introduction: Alex Karaban

Tweets of the Day 

Headlines 

IU rugby players to enter Major League Rugby draft-- Indiana Daily Student

How they brought the General home-- Indiana Daily Student

IU student's lowest point, the loss of her brother, led her to the Little 500-- Indianapolis Star

Other Global Headlines 

Hall of Fame coach Eddie Sutton dies at 84-- Yahoo Sports

Australia suspends bid to host 2032 Olympics due to coronavirus pandemic-- Yahoo Sports

Retired QB Eli Manning joins Twitter, gets humorous welcome from Tom Brady-- ESPN

----

Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}