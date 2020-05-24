Indiana has put most of its recruiting efforts into the 2021 class but already has a core group of guys who have received an offer in the class of 2022. With tons of minutes expected to be available, Archie Miller has made it a priority to get an early start with some of the nation’s best. One prospect that is in that core group is Alex Karaban (New Hampton, NH). Playing in the talented New England Prep School Athletic Council (NEPSAC), Karaban had an exceptional sophomore season for New Hampton. He averaged 20 points, 8.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game while being the lone sophomore to land a spot on the Class AAA All-NEPSAC First-Team.

Already, the Indiana program has a strong tie to the northeast and New Hampton School. The Hoosiers have had great success in recruiting from New Hampton with names such as Noah Vonleh, Tom Coverdale, Steve Hart and Pat Knight having attended there before Indiana. IU assistant Mike Roberts is also another former New Hampton player and has been the lead on Karaban's recruitment.



Twitter.com/@NERRHoops

Karaban's versatility is part of his game that have many high-major programs interested. At 6-foot-7, he has played out on the wing, as well as on the block throughout his early high school career. He's not overly athletic, but his high IQ allows him to excel in multiple situations. Due to his lack of explosiveness, he uses an array of releases around the basket to allow him to get his shot off and through contact. He does have good size and toughness that allows him the ability to finish at the rim. While Karaban doesn't have much of a midrange game thus far, he is a very good three-point threat and a very consistent form that can translate to the next level. Although he isn't much of a threat off of the bounce, he has good range and the stroke needed to knock down NBA distance threes.



One part of Karaban's game that is most intriguing is his passing ability. He has great vision and touch that allow him to play on the ball at times. Whether he is at the top of the key or at the elbow, he is able to anticipate where the open lane will be and make the pass that some defenses aren't able to see. Defensively, Karaban isn't someone who is going to be a lockdown defender, but he is your ideal team defender. His IQ keeps him in the right spots in help side more often than not.