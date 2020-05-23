The Hoosier Daily: May 23rd
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60
Seen on TheHoosier
Jason Jones Ready to Lead Indiana Safeties Group in Year One with Hoosiers
Justin Smith to graduate transfer from Indiana
Tweets of the Day
May 22, 2020
After talking with a few AAU coaches, it looks like there is some confidence in some sort of season taking place in August and September. Obviously things are ever-changing, but looks like that is the goal as of now.— Alec Lasley (@allasley) May 22, 2020
Getting after it in the classroom. 👊 pic.twitter.com/r7pE5iGRC0— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) May 22, 2020
Wrapping up the #IUFB QB Roundtable with @NateSudfeld. ⬇️#ProIU pic.twitter.com/8LiVrUZAnZ— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) May 22, 2020
Headlines
IU basketball forward Justin Smith to graduate, transfer out-- Indianapolis Star
Insider: IU has the pieces to replace forward Justin Smith, who will graduate and transfer-- Indianapolis Star
Smith leaving IU to grad transfer-- Crimson Quarry
Justin Smith to graduate, transfer from IU men’s basketball-- Indiana Daily Student
Catching Up With IUFH Alumni: Hannah Lipton-- IU Athletics
Other Global Headlines
Hall of Famer and longtime Utah Jazz coach Jerry Sloan dies-- Yahoo Sports
Georgetown coach, former Knicks star Patrick Ewing reveals coronavirus diagnosis-- Yahoo Sports
Kentucky cheerleading alumni support fired coaching staff-- ESPN
Liga MX cancels 2020 Clausura season due to coronavirus-- ESPN
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.