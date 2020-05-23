News More News
The Hoosier Daily: May 23rd

Jimmy Sutton • TheHoosier
Staff

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Seen on TheHoosier

Jason Jones Ready to Lead Indiana Safeties Group in Year One with Hoosiers

Justin Smith to graduate transfer from Indiana

3 ways to replace Justin Smith's production

Tweets of the Day 

Headlines

IU basketball forward Justin Smith to graduate, transfer out-- Indianapolis Star

Insider: IU has the pieces to replace forward Justin Smith, who will graduate and transfer-- Indianapolis Star

Smith leaving IU to grad transfer-- Crimson Quarry

Justin Smith to graduate, transfer from IU men’s basketball-- Indiana Daily Student

Catching Up With IUFH Alumni: Hannah Lipton-- IU Athletics

Other Global Headlines

Hall of Famer and longtime Utah Jazz coach Jerry Sloan dies-- Yahoo Sports

Georgetown coach, former Knicks star Patrick Ewing reveals coronavirus diagnosis-- Yahoo Sports

Kentucky cheerleading alumni support fired coaching staff-- ESPN

Liga MX cancels 2020 Clausura season due to coronavirus-- ESPN

