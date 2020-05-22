Justin Smith to graduate transfer from Indiana
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60
In a statement by Indiana Head Coach Archie Miller, junior forward Justin Smith will withdraw his name from the NBA Draft process and enter his name in the transfer portal.
"Justin Smith and I had a conversation recently where we discussed his future and the feedback from the NBA," Miller said. "In that discussion, he made the decision to graduate and transfer for his final season of eligibility.”
“I support his decision and wish Justin and his family all the best in this next chapter. I’m proud of his growth as a person, he’s a great young man and has been a terrific role model off the court and in the classroom," Miller added. "He obtained his degree in three years from IU’s Kelley School of Business and we thank him for all his contributions to Indiana University and our program. “
He is set to be a graduate transfer and will be eligible immediately. Smith becomes the second transfer this offseason for Indiana, joining Damezi Anderson.
Following a move to the wing going into last year, Smith elevated his game and had his best season to date. He led the Hoosiers in minutes last year at 30.4 per game while averaging 10.4 points, third on the team, and 5.2 rebounds per game, tied for second.
For his career, Smith played in 98 games for Indiana and averaged 8.4 points and 4.3 rebounds in 23.5 minutes per game.
Smith was part of Archie Miller's first recruiting class, one he inherited from Tom Crean, when he took over the Indiana program. Along with Smith was Al Durham, Race Thompson and Clifton Moore. Following the transfer of Moore and Thompson redshirting his freshman season, Al Durham is the lone senior from that class still on the roster.
With the move, Indiana now has 11 scholarships heading into next season.
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.