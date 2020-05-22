In a statement by Indiana Head Coach Archie Miller, junior forward Justin Smith will withdraw his name from the NBA Draft process and enter his name in the transfer portal.

"Justin Smith and I had a conversation recently where we discussed his future and the feedback from the NBA," Miller said. "In that discussion, he made the decision to graduate and transfer for his final season of eligibility.”

“I support his decision and wish Justin and his family all the best in this next chapter. I’m proud of his growth as a person, he’s a great young man and has been a terrific role model off the court and in the classroom," Miller added. "He obtained his degree in three years from IU’s Kelley School of Business and we thank him for all his contributions to Indiana University and our program. “

He is set to be a graduate transfer and will be eligible immediately. Smith becomes the second transfer this offseason for Indiana, joining Damezi Anderson.