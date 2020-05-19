News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-19 03:00:00 -0500') }} other sports Edit

The Hoosier Daily: May 19th

Jimmy Sutton • TheHoosier
Staff

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60

https://twitter.com/KhristianLander
https://twitter.com/KhristianLander

Seen on TheHoosier

Khristian Lander reclassifies, officially joins 2020 class

Archie Miller comments on addition of Khristian Lander to 2020 class

Five-star guard Khristian Lander reclassifies

Tweets of the Day 

Headlines

Khristian Lander makes it official, gives IU basketball significant boost for 2020-- Indianapolis Star

The outlandish, funny, and delirious things in the IU men’s basketball inbox-- Crimson Quarry

On this day in IU sports: Baseball captures Big Ten championship-- Indiana Daily Student

IU volleyball’s historic recruiting class began years ago for coach Steve Aird-- Indiana Daily Student

‘High Expectations’ -- Allen Pumped About IU’s Defensive Prospects-- IU Athletics

Three IUMS Alums Tagged MLS Best 22 Contenders Under 22-- IU Athletics

Other Global Headlines 

South Korea club FC Seoul apologise as sex dolls appear in stands-- ESPN

New York, California, Texas move toward pro sports' return-- ESPN

Judge's ruling stands: NCAA can't limit college athletes' benefits that are tied to education-- USA Today

----

Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}