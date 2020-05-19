The Hoosier Daily: May 19th
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60
Seen on TheHoosier
Khristian Lander reclassifies, officially joins 2020 class
Archie Miller comments on addition of Khristian Lander to 2020 class
Tweets of the Day
I’m coming Hoosier Nation ⚪️🔴!! pic.twitter.com/EyautlMh1A— Khristian Lander (@khristianlander) May 18, 2020
With Khristian Lander's move to 2020, Indiana's recruiting class is now ranked No. 11 in the country. #iubb— Alec Lasley (@allasley) May 18, 2020
This year just got scary 🔴⚪️— TJD (@TrayceJackson) May 18, 2020
"Especially after the year we had...I think we'll come back with a renewed energy."— Indiana On BTN (@IndianaOnBTN) May 19, 2020
- @JoeyBrunk chatted with @TheAndyKatz about the abrupt end to the season and what could await @IndianaMBB on the other side of quarantine: pic.twitter.com/Sisgi7xy6U
Part 2 of the #IUFB QB Roundtable featuring @NateSudfeld ⬇️#ProIU pic.twitter.com/cLKQHylXdE— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) May 18, 2020
Blessed to receive my 7th offer from the University of Indiana. #GoHoosiers 🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/ksXJUWBhLz— H A M P (@Jay1Hamp) May 18, 2020
Headlines
Khristian Lander makes it official, gives IU basketball significant boost for 2020-- Indianapolis Star
The outlandish, funny, and delirious things in the IU men’s basketball inbox-- Crimson Quarry
On this day in IU sports: Baseball captures Big Ten championship-- Indiana Daily Student
IU volleyball’s historic recruiting class began years ago for coach Steve Aird-- Indiana Daily Student
‘High Expectations’ -- Allen Pumped About IU’s Defensive Prospects-- IU Athletics
Three IUMS Alums Tagged MLS Best 22 Contenders Under 22-- IU Athletics
Other Global Headlines
South Korea club FC Seoul apologise as sex dolls appear in stands-- ESPN
New York, California, Texas move toward pro sports' return-- ESPN
Judge's ruling stands: NCAA can't limit college athletes' benefits that are tied to education-- USA Today
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.