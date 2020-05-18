Archie Miller comments on addition of Khristian Lander to 2020 class
2021 Indiana commit Khristian Lander made the official announcement to join the 2020 class on Monday morning, as reported by TheHoosier.com. Officially signing his National Letter of Intent, Archie Miller addressed the newest member of the class of 2020.
Indiana's 2020 class added a fourth member on Monday as five-star point guard Khristian Lander made his reclassification official. He joins Jordan Geronimo, Anthony Leal and Trey Galloway as the highly-touted class that will join the Indiana program this fall.
In a release by the Indiana basketball program, Archie Miller addressed Lander's addition and what he will bring to the program.
"We are thrilled to be welcoming Khristian and his family to Indiana University," Miller said. "He is a tremendous addition to our program not just as a basketball player, but a great person, and terrific student.
"I knew when I first saw Khristian at 15 years old, that he was a special player. He has great feel for the point guard position," Miller added. "His competitive drive has pushed him to elevate his game rapidly and his family has done a great job of keeping him grounded and humble.”
Lander was one of the most highly sought-after recruits in the 2021 class and after pledging his commitment to Indiana in February, the talk started to swirl about a reclassification. To miss out on his senior year says a lot about the person he is, says Miller.
"It [reclassifying] speaks volumes about him wanting this opportunity now and bypassing all of the HS accolades and opportunities he has in front of him to enjoy like most want so often.
“We are thankful to his family, the trust that goes into this is not easy," Miller added. "Indiana university and Bloomington is the perfect stage for him to grow on and off the court, as well as a student on campus.”
Indiana now welcomes in the No. 11 class in the country for 2020.
