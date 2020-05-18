2021 Indiana commit Khristian Lander made the official announcement to join the 2020 class on Monday morning, as reported by TheHoosier.com. Officially signing his National Letter of Intent, Archie Miller addressed the newest member of the class of 2020.

Indiana's 2020 class added a fourth member on Monday as five-star point guard Khristian Lander made his reclassification official. He joins Jordan Geronimo, Anthony Leal and Trey Galloway as the highly-touted class that will join the Indiana program this fall.

In a release by the Indiana basketball program, Archie Miller addressed Lander's addition and what he will bring to the program.

"We are thrilled to be welcoming Khristian and his family to Indiana University," Miller said. "He is a tremendous addition to our program not just as a basketball player, but a great person, and terrific student.

"I knew when I first saw Khristian at 15 years old, that he was a special player. He has great feel for the point guard position," Miller added. "His competitive drive has pushed him to elevate his game rapidly and his family has done a great job of keeping him grounded and humble.”