The Hoosier Daily: May 12
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60
Seen on TheHoosier
Tweets of the Day
If you would like to donate to my mother’s memorial fund, it would be greatly appreciated. https://t.co/LsS1m3vXMN— Cam Wilson (@camwwilson25) May 11, 2020
Odds to win Big Ten via @SuperBookUSA:— Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) May 11, 2020
Ohio State 2/5
Penn State, Wisconsin 7/1
Michigan, Minnesota 16/1
Nebraska 30/1
Iowa 50/1
Indiana 80/1
Michigan State, Northwestern, Purdue 100/1
Illinois, Maryland 300/1
Rutgers 1,000/1
Headlines
SHEEHEY GETTING BAND BACK TOGETHER FOR 2K TOURNEY -- Hoosier Sports Report
Q & A: Former Indiana guard Verdell Jones -- Inside The Hall
Hoosiers in the NBA: Juwan Morgan -- Inside The Hall
IU softball coach elected to University of Kentucky Hall of Fame -- Indiana Daily Student
The Victory Lap: Indiana Softball’s Seniors Get One More Shot -- The Hoosier Network
Breaking down IU’s 2021 basketball class, commits, targets -- The Herald Bulletin
What if ... Bob Knight joined CBS after the 1981 season? -- Crimson Quarry
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.