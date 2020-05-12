News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-12 03:00:00 -0500') }} other sports Edit

The Hoosier Daily: May 12

Taylor Lehman • TheHoosier
Staff
@TaylorRLehman

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60

IU Athletics
IU Athletics

Seen on TheHoosier

Indiana Basketball: 3 offseason storylines

Analyzing Indiana's 2020 offensive line recruiting haul

Tweets of the Day

Headlines

SHEEHEY GETTING BAND BACK TOGETHER FOR 2K TOURNEY -- Hoosier Sports Report

Q & A: Former Indiana guard Verdell Jones -- Inside The Hall

Hoosiers in the NBA: Juwan Morgan -- Inside The Hall

IU softball coach elected to University of Kentucky Hall of Fame -- Indiana Daily Student

The Victory Lap: Indiana Softball’s Seniors Get One More Shot -- The Hoosier Network

Breaking down IU’s 2021 basketball class, commits, targets -- The Herald Bulletin

What if ... Bob Knight joined CBS after the 1981 season? -- Crimson Quarry

----

Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}