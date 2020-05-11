The Indiana basketball program is coming off of a year which would have brought an NCAA Tournament berth to Bloomington for the first time since 2016. The season ended abruptly, however, and the future is unclear. Indiana is heading into a critical year with high expectations. With another talented recruiting class coming in and returning most of their talent from a year ago, the Hoosiers are expected to compete near the top of the Big Ten. We examine a few offseason storylines as the summer months approach.



1. Khristian Lander's Reclassification

Khristian Lander has been the topic of conversation for much of the past few months since he committed to Indiana back in February. The class of 2021 commit has been open about his preference to play in 2020 and by all accounts that should happen. The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted just about everyone but with Lander making the jump up a year, it has affected him more than most prospects. While the pandemic has affected his ability to go to school, the main way this could have some sort of impact is his game on the court next season.

When most freshmen come into college, they are not 'college ready' in terms of their body. Jumping up a class means even more so that you need time in a college training program. Because of the pandemic, there is no real timeline of when Lander and the rest of the 2020 recruits will go to their respective campuses and that means they won't get the true college summer weight program. There is no question that Lander is as talented a player as there is in high school right now but reclassifying up a full year is no easy task. Just around 170 pounds, being able to benefit from the weight program would make his immediate impact that much more impactful. However, because of the halt in team activities, Indiana may not see the true five-star point guard get adjusted to the college game until the latter parts of the season.

2. Jerome Hunter's Health and Development

One of the best storylines to come out of 2019-20 season for Indiana was the play of Jerome Hunter. By no means was he a high impact player for most of the season but just the growth he showed from game one to 30 was drastic and could be a sign for things to come. It has been well documented what the former four-star recruit went through during his true freshman year, and the recovery he has made is tremendous. But next year, Hunter will play a critical role for the Hoosiers.

Everyone knows the lack of shooters Indiana has on the roster and furthermore the lack of confident shooters. Attempting just 16.9 threes/game last season (last in the Big Ten), Indiana needs guys on the perimeter to have the confidence that any shot is going in. At times, Hunter showed that despite his early struggles. Shooting just 19.4 percent (6-of-31) in his first 18 games of the season, Hunter didn't shy away from letting it fly. After that 18th game, Hunter went on to shoot 40.6 percent from deep (13-of-32) for the final 12 games of the season. In those games, Hunter saw four games with multiple threes and eight outings with at least one made three. Hunter has the ability with his size, at 6-foot-8, to play multiple positions but furthermore, give the Hoosiers versatility on the wing and at times as a hybrid/stretch four with his floor spacing. Last season he spent most of the offseason getting back into shape. Now, a full season under his belt, this summer he has time to hone in on his shot and bring the confidence Indiana needs to the floor next year.

3. Roster Makeup to Benefit Hoosiers Next Year

We touched on it earlier how the impact of the quarantine will have on Lander and incoming freshmen. Bigger picture, however, with so many programs looking to the summer to have those early practices and bonding time for the roster, it may take some longer than others to adjust once the season comes back. Indiana, however, may be ahead of the curve. With so many moving pieces coming and going in the summer months, programs that have recruiting classes with multiple prospects who are expected to come in and contribute immediately may have a much bigger learning curve than veteran teams. Now, more than ever, a veteran team is extremely valuable.