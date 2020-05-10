Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Happy Birthday to former IU All-American ⁦ @YogiFerrell11 ⁩. I hope you look back and know how much you mean to Hoosier Nation. May your journey continue to bless you. pic.twitter.com/dsg2CVN1ic

Former @IndianaFootball player (1989-90) Ernie Thompson graduated from IU today. Congrats Ernie! https://t.co/KOshM6Ebch

Hampton OT transfer KJ Wilson commits to Pitt over Indiana, USC and West Virginia. #iufb https://t.co/QKzoZnrfiF

A beast on the field and a terrific young man and student off the field! So excited for Marcelino Ball and his accomplishment today!! Congrats Lino on your graduation day!! pic.twitter.com/0VpjineTMZ

A glimpse at Fort Wayne 2022 LB Domanick Moon, who is on IU’s board and visited in March. His brother, mentioned in the clip, was recruited to Eastern Michigan by Mike Hart. #iufb https://t.co/Jjh7DAep1A

Also, a glimpse of a top 2022 OT target for Indiana. DJ Moore, a teammate of #iufb 2020 signee Randy Holtz, has seen his recruitment really take off this week. As expected, he won’t make any decisions until after the 2020 season. https://t.co/QvvXviglMu

Sacramento Kings Guard Yogi Ferrell to Donate Hundreds of Meals and Ice Cream to Foster Youth and Staff at Sacramento Children’s Home -- NBA.com

IU HONORS 74 STUDENT-ATHLETES GRADUATING AMID PANDEMIC -- Hoosier Sports Report

Support Local: Nick’s and the plight of the college bar in a shutdown -- The Athletic