2022 guard Jameel Brown sparking early interest from Indiana
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60
Because the COVID-19 pandemic has put a halt on summer evaluation periods, continuing to build relationships with recruits through calls and texts is the new norm. Archie Miller has already started to put together a pool of 2022 recruits that he will make a priority once AAU and high school seasons start back up.
Three-star guard Jameel Brown (Haverford, PA) is one prospect that has had communication with Indiana and should see an uptick in his recruitment in the coming months. Suffering a broken wrist during his sophomore season, he missed out on what has now become the most recent evaluation period.
"I missed my sophomore year with a broken wrist so that kind of slowed my recruitment down," Brown told TheHoosier.com. "It's still not fully healed, but it's about 90% healed right now."
Despite the lack of visibility of late, Brown already holds offers from Penn, Temple, Iona and Richmond. Due to his great play when he has been on the floor, programs like Purdue, Notre Dame, Stanford, Villanova, Georgia, Ohio State and Seton Hall have all been in contact as well.
As for Indiana, its main communication with Brown has been through his high school coach at The Haverford School (PA).
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news