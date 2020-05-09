Because the COVID-19 pandemic has put a halt on summer evaluation periods, continuing to build relationships with recruits through calls and texts is the new norm. Archie Miller has already started to put together a pool of 2022 recruits that he will make a priority once AAU and high school seasons start back up.

Three-star guard Jameel Brown (Haverford, PA) is one prospect that has had communication with Indiana and should see an uptick in his recruitment in the coming months. Suffering a broken wrist during his sophomore season, he missed out on what has now become the most recent evaluation period.