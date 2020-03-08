News More News
The Hoosier Daily: March 8

Taylor Lehman • TheHoosier
Staff
@TaylorRLehman

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

USA Today Images
Seen on The Hoosier

Source: Aaron Wellman to be named next Indiana strength coach

Jackson-Davis struggles, interior offense misses raise concern after finale

Devonte Green’s hot start not enough to propel Indiana over Wisconsin

Instant Reaction: Wisconsin 60, Indiana 56

Indiana splits double-header vs. San Diego

WATCH: Archie Miller, players react to loss to Wisconsin

Video: TheHoosier.com's instant reaction to IU's 60-56 loss to Wisconsin

Videos

Tweets of the Day

Headlines

Doyel: IU basketball coach Archie Miller has no use for cartoonish bracketologists -- Indianapolis Star

IU basketball goes cold in closing minutes in tough loss to Wisconsin -- Indianapolis Star

IU FALLS TO WISCONSIN, 60-56 -- Hoosier Sports Report

IU FOOTBALL HIRES WELLMAN AS NEXT STRENGTH COACH -- Hoosier Sports Report

Devonte Green closes out complicated career in Assembly Hall -- Indiana Daily Student

Maryland dominated for a third straight time, but Indiana’s season is far from finished -- The Hoosier Netowrk

IU women bounced from Big Ten tournament by Maryland, but are better for facing the best -- Indianapolis Star

Indiana Baseball Splits Doubleheader Against San Diego -- Hoosier Maven

----

