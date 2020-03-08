The Hoosier Daily: March 8
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Seen on The Hoosier
Source: Aaron Wellman to be named next Indiana strength coach
Jackson-Davis struggles, interior offense misses raise concern after finale
Devonte Green’s hot start not enough to propel Indiana over Wisconsin
Instant Reaction: Wisconsin 60, Indiana 56
Indiana splits double-header vs. San Diego
WATCH: Archie Miller, players react to loss to Wisconsin
Video: TheHoosier.com's instant reaction to IU's 60-56 loss to Wisconsin
Videos
Tweets of the Day
Source confirms that New York Giants strength coach Aaron Wellman is Indiana's next strength and conditioning coach. #iufb— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) March 7, 2020
IU-commit Khristian Lander says if he stays on track, he could be done with his high school requirements by the end of May, and there's a possibility he could be a June arrival. Expect him in 2020.— Nick Baumgart (@Nick_Baumgart) March 8, 2020
Will play AAU this spring and if Indy Heat advances to Peach Jam. #iubb
Archie Miller compares bracketology shows on TV to Sesame Street and defends his confidence in Indiana's resume #iubb pic.twitter.com/r8mC8GWxFl— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) March 7, 2020
Final box score of Indiana's 60-56 loss to Wisconsin #iubb pic.twitter.com/gaWPUPkoOf— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) March 7, 2020
#BREAKING: #Huskers guards Cam Mack and Dachon Burke have been suspended indefinitely, coach Fred Hoiberg announced in a call to reporters Saturday morning. @heady_chris has more: https://t.co/bwvyI2VIAc— World-Herald Big Red (@OWHbigred) March 7, 2020
Headlines
Doyel: IU basketball coach Archie Miller has no use for cartoonish bracketologists -- Indianapolis Star
IU basketball goes cold in closing minutes in tough loss to Wisconsin -- Indianapolis Star
IU FALLS TO WISCONSIN, 60-56 -- Hoosier Sports Report
IU FOOTBALL HIRES WELLMAN AS NEXT STRENGTH COACH -- Hoosier Sports Report
Devonte Green closes out complicated career in Assembly Hall -- Indiana Daily Student
Maryland dominated for a third straight time, but Indiana’s season is far from finished -- The Hoosier Netowrk
IU women bounced from Big Ten tournament by Maryland, but are better for facing the best -- Indianapolis Star
Indiana Baseball Splits Doubleheader Against San Diego -- Hoosier Maven
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.