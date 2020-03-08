Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Source confirms that New York Giants strength coach Aaron Wellman is Indiana's next strength and conditioning coach. #iufb

IU-commit Khristian Lander says if he stays on track, he could be done with his high school requirements by the end of May, and there's a possibility he could be a June arrival. Expect him in 2020. Will play AAU this spring and if Indy Heat advances to Peach Jam. #iubb

Archie Miller compares bracketology shows on TV to Sesame Street and defends his confidence in Indiana's resume #iubb pic.twitter.com/r8mC8GWxFl

Final box score of Indiana's 60-56 loss to Wisconsin #iubb pic.twitter.com/gaWPUPkoOf

#BREAKING : #Huskers guards Cam Mack and Dachon Burke have been suspended indefinitely, coach Fred Hoiberg announced in a call to reporters Saturday morning. @heady_chris has more: https://t.co/bwvyI2VIAc

Doyel: IU basketball coach Archie Miller has no use for cartoonish bracketologists -- Indianapolis Star

IU basketball goes cold in closing minutes in tough loss to Wisconsin -- Indianapolis Star

IU FALLS TO WISCONSIN, 60-56 -- Hoosier Sports Report

IU FOOTBALL HIRES WELLMAN AS NEXT STRENGTH COACH -- Hoosier Sports Report

Devonte Green closes out complicated career in Assembly Hall -- Indiana Daily Student

Maryland dominated for a third straight time, but Indiana’s season is far from finished -- The Hoosier Netowrk

IU women bounced from Big Ten tournament by Maryland, but are better for facing the best -- Indianapolis Star

Indiana Baseball Splits Doubleheader Against San Diego -- Hoosier Maven