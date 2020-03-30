Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

PLEASE rule in favor of eligibility relief for me & ALL of my fellow D1 student-athletes. Your vote will change my life & impact the game forever. We all deserve a chance to play. We are united @NCAAsoftball @UnitedStudentA1 @InsidetheNCAA @Div1SAAC @bigten @NCAA @IUHoosiers pic.twitter.com/fKzvR5RnDK

Get use to hearing Fryfogle, Penix, philyor and Scott 💯🤷🏽‍♂️ https://t.co/lLBQHweiTr

March 29, 1976: @IndianaMBB completes the perfect 32-0 season, something no team has done since 🙌 pic.twitter.com/Jw0KpQ1i8J

