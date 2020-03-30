The Hoosier Daily: March 30
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Seen on TheHoosier
Tweets of the Day
PLEASE rule in favor of eligibility relief for me & ALL of my fellow D1 student-athletes. Your vote will change my life & impact the game forever. We all deserve a chance to play. We are united @NCAAsoftball @UnitedStudentA1 @InsidetheNCAA @Div1SAAC @bigten @NCAA @IUHoosiers pic.twitter.com/fKzvR5RnDK— tianna hart (@tete_hart) March 29, 2020
LEO! pic.twitter.com/DANSNTihX2— Rodney ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@RodNey5161) March 29, 2020
Get use to hearing Fryfogle, Penix, philyor and Scott 💯🤷🏽♂️ https://t.co/lLBQHweiTr— Whop Philyor™ (@SuperstarWhop) March 29, 2020
March 29, 1976: @IndianaMBB completes the perfect 32-0 season, something no team has done since 🙌 pic.twitter.com/Jw0KpQ1i8J— FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) March 29, 2020
Headlines
ON MARCH 29 IN IU HISTORY: HOOSIERS UNBEATEN IN ’76 -- Hoosier Sports Report
OPINION: Lost without sports? There are popular esports to watch in their place -- Indiana Daily Student
‘Big Cliff’ Omoruyi commits to Rutgers in biggest recruiting coup in more than a decade -- NJ.com
Roger Penske forgoes salary during COVID-19 crisis; IMS, IndyCar undergo staff reductions -- Indianapolis Star
Organizers finalize new dates for Tokyo Olympics, beginning in July 2021 -- USA Today
----
