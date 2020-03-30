News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-30 08:31:02 -0500') }} other sports Edit

The Hoosier Daily: March 30

Taylor Lehman • TheHoosier
Staff
@TaylorRLehman

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Seen on TheHoosier

Sunday night mailbag: March 29

Logan Justus releases Pro Day footage

Tweets of the Day

Headlines

ON MARCH 29 IN IU HISTORY: HOOSIERS UNBEATEN IN ’76 -- Hoosier Sports Report

OPINION: Lost without sports? There are popular esports to watch in their place -- Indiana Daily Student

‘Big Cliff’ Omoruyi commits to Rutgers in biggest recruiting coup in more than a decade -- NJ.com

Roger Penske forgoes salary during COVID-19 crisis; IMS, IndyCar undergo staff reductions -- Indianapolis Star

Organizers finalize new dates for Tokyo Olympics, beginning in July 2021 -- USA Today

----

