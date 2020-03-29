With the COVID-19 outbreak, all schools have seen team-related activities suspended for what seems like an indefinite period, as the NCAA recently extended its April 6 deadline to May 4. Within those team-related activities were Pro Days.

Most Indiana alumni who have found time in the NFL or on NFL practice squads have relied heavily on their performances in Pro Days, when more than 20 NFL scouts, sometimes nearly 30, consistently descend upon Bloomington to see what kind of talent Indiana seniors have.

That won't be the case this spring, so Indiana fifth-year kicker Logan Justus took it upon himself to record a set of kicks for a Pro Day substitute. The difference between Justus' Pro Day footage and footage of any other kicker is that he ran one tracking shot for each of his skills showcases – one shot for field goals, one shot for kickoffs. It's difficult for any kind of scout, pro or collegiate, to understand consistency if each kick has its own shot, so when Justus said in his tweet Saturday that he made 12-of-12, it's true. And when he kicked four consecutive kickoffs into the endzone, it's true.

Justus ended his career at Indiana, after entering as a walk-on, as the program's all-time field goal percentage leader (32-of-39; 82.1 percent) and was Second Team All-Big Ten in 2019.

(Read about his kicks beneath the video.)