The Hoosier Daily: March 29
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60
Seen on TheHoosier
Rising Ohio 2021 WR Markus Allen discusses interest in Indiana
Hoosier Rotisserie: 2019-20 season
Threats takes advantage of second chance after surviving gunshots
Tweets of the Day
A birthday present for my son......thank you @ChefBoyArGreen ! pic.twitter.com/8aOuxi6d11— Vickie Zimmer (@teach3mme) March 28, 2020
Check out my Pro Day film! 12 of 12 with a live video! Link: https://t.co/MNLItX5l6C pic.twitter.com/CWc7Z2Hp5N— Logan Justus (@LoganJustus22) March 28, 2020
Thanks for the response @dex9will 🏍 🎣 Keep your feet covered! 😂 pic.twitter.com/3nuW9q8pIl— Indiana Football Recruiting (@IndianaTough) March 28, 2020
Bedford 8th grader receives scholly offer to play basketball at Indiana. Sound familiar? #iuwbb #iubb https://t.co/YPOEbaWOjr— Coyle & Leary ISB Radio🎙️ (@jimcoyleISB) March 28, 2020
Ohio 2021 ATH @JiggyBoyoso is a major target for Indiana. Read about his story here, via Josh Helmholdt. #iufb https://t.co/EPWuubZorr— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) March 28, 2020
Some names to get to know for #iubase fans in here. Hayden, Montgomery, Pyne and Mathison are all future Hoosiers. https://t.co/uX5oejQ3jH— Auston Matricardi (@a_mat24) March 28, 2020
Headlines
IU basketball player review: Rob Phinisee becoming Archie Miller's ideal point guard -- Indianapolis Star
Q & A: Class of 2020 St. Paul’s School forward and IU signee Jordan Geronimo -- Inside The Hall
The only other time IHSAA boys basketball tournament wasn't played as scheduled -- Indianapolis Star
IU WOMEN LOOKING TO THE FUTURE -- Hoosier Sports Report
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.