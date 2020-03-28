Rising Ohio 2021 WR Markus Allen discusses interest in Indiana
Ohio 2021 wideout Markus Allen has seen his recruitment take off in the last couple of months, and within that rise, he released a top-10 that he later distanced himself form as more offers continue to roll in. Indiana was a part of that top-10 list.
Allen spoke to TheHoosier.com about where his interest lies with Indiana moving forward.
As Indiana's 2021 wide receiver class begins to take on some kind of shape early in the cycle, Ohio high-tier, three-star wideout Markus Allen looks to be part of that conversation.
Allen released his top-10 earlier this month, and that list included Indiana.
"Coach (Grant) Heard is building something good at the wide receiver position," Allen told TheHoosier.com. "Indiana has turned the program around and has built a winning mentality there."
