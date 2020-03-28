Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

The Big Ten Conference announced today that it will extend the previously announced suspension of all organized team activities through May 4, 2020 and will re-evaluate again at that time. https://t.co/faxBd9W2Lw

FRIDAY'S COYLE & LEARY: Is joined by @CoachDaneFife , talkin' '02 #iubb v Duke, coaching, recruiting, dealing with COVID-19.. #iufb lands more help on the D-Line, Rick Pitino land 6 commits in a week, lots more... https://t.co/7gbKw8JIwb pic.twitter.com/jUPyaFiiA8

Back home in Indiana! 2015 CG Football All-American & State Champion @_jswann will play his final collegiate season for the Indiana Hoosiers. @CoachAllenIU @Hoosier_Huddle @JeffRabjohns @CGTrojanFootbal @atCenterGrove #iufb pic.twitter.com/lIbh9bslaZ

THE STORY OF 1918 IU FOOTBALL, AMID THE ‘FLU’ EPIDEMIC -- Hoosier Sports Report

IU basketball player review: Joey Brunk epitomized strength in depth last season — and will again next -- Indianapolis Star

State of Basketball: Part 6 – Vermillion County Public Library -- Inside The Hall

Mercer reflects on IU baseball season cut short by pandemic -- The Herald Bulletin

ON MARCH 27 IN IU HISTORY: NO HENDERSON, NO FINAL FOUR -- Hoosier Sports Report

Evaluating What Archie Miller Said at His Introductory Press Conference Three Years Ago -- The Daily Hoosier