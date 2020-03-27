Dane Fife talks about '02 IU-Duke NCAA game
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
FRIDAY'S COYLE & LEARY: Is joined by Dane Fife, talkin' '02 #iubb v Duke, coaching, recruiting, dealing with COVID-19.. #iufb lands more help on the D-Line, Rick Pitino land 6 commits in a week, lots more...
March 27, 2020
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.