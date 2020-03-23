The Hoosier Daily: March 23
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Seen on TheHoosier
Tweets of the Day
BHSS Panthers on ESPN Sportscenter @SportsCenter! Thanks ESPN @espn! pic.twitter.com/BWnccCw1Wz— Bloomington South Basketball (@BHSSBasketball) March 23, 2020
Florida 2021 safety Aubrey Burks narrows down his 20-plus offers to 10, including Indiana. #iufb https://t.co/zuzSvslpdu— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) March 22, 2020
Headlines
IU basketball player review: Devonte Green gave Hoosiers something no one else could -- Indianapolis Star
FANS SIMULATING MARCH MADNESS TO LIVE WITHOUT IT -- Hoosier Sports Report
This Date in Hoosier History: Indiana Takes Down Michael Jordan and No. 1 North Carolina -- The Daily Hoosier
----
