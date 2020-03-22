Georgia LB Baron Hopson includes Indiana in top-eight
Georgia 2021 inside linebacker Baron Thompson released his top eight schools Friday, and Indiana was one of them.
Georgia top 2021 inside linebacker Baron Hopson announced his top eight schools on Friday, and Indiana was included. Also included were Michigan, Georgia Tech, Nebraska, Duke, Pittsburgh, Louisville and Cincinnati.
"They were one of my firsts ,and they seem to really want me," Hopson told TheHoosier.com about why he chose Indiana for that group.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news