News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-22 08:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Georgia LB Baron Hopson includes Indiana in top-eight

Taylor Lehman • TheHoosier
Staff
@TaylorRLehman

Georgia 2021 inside linebacker Baron Thompson released his top eight schools Friday, and Indiana was one of them.

SPECIAL OFFER: get a $49.50 gift card to Rivals Fan Shop with new annual subscription!

Georgia top 2021 inside linebacker Baron Hopson announced his top eight schools on Friday, and Indiana was included. Also included were Michigan, Georgia Tech, Nebraska, Duke, Pittsburgh, Louisville and Cincinnati.

"They were one of my firsts ,and they seem to really want me," Hopson told TheHoosier.com about why he chose Indiana for that group.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}