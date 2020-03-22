The Hoosier Daily: March 22
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Seen on TheHoosier
Tweets of the Day
Indiana, Marquette, Northwestern, BYU, Dayton, are amongst the newest programs to reach out to Virginia Tech transfer Landers Nolley II, he told @Stockrisers.— Jake (@jakeweingarten) March 21, 2020
60+ programs have reached out.
18 years ago today, Indiana overcame a 17-point deficit to upset No. 1 Duke and advance to the Elite 8.— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) March 21, 2020
Jared Jeffries became the 1st player with at least 20 points and 15 rebounds in a win against a 1 seed since Danny Manning in the 1988 title game. pic.twitter.com/EdLeUA9ZCg
Trenches Survivor 🖤 pic.twitter.com/qHpdCfjUHs— Tiawan Mullen (@Mullen_7era) March 21, 2020
Headlines
ON MARCH 21 IN IU HISTORY: MOYE, HOOSIERS STUFF DUKE -- Hoosier Sports Report
Top 10 moments from 2019-20 season -- Hoosier State of Mind
SHORT SPRING FOR IU SOCCER -- Hoosier Sports Report
Ohio State basketball adds Harvard transfer, Ohio native Seth Towns -- Cleveland.com
