Indiana head coach Tom Allen has stated before that no player should lose his starting spot due to injury, and no Hoosier has been more supportive of the running backs during the spring as soon-to-be junior Stevie Scott, as he recovers from a leg injury suffered in November, but there is playful discussion on the outside of the program regarding who, between Scott and soon-to-be sophomore Sampson James, will start during the 2020 season.

What is concerning for Indiana is what is behind the two running backs – true freshman Tim Baldwin and walk-on Ahrod Lloyd. The Hoosiers lost three running backs, in Ivory Winters, Cole Gest and Ronnie Walker, since this time last season and are currently in the market for transfers this spring, with Arkansas transfer Chase Hayden being the leading target as of now.

While most indications point to Scott retaining that spot, and setting aside the lack of depth at the moment, TheHoosier.com laid out two cases for each back to be named the starter.