The Hoosier Daily: March 20th
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60
Scene on TheHoosier
IU Basketball Roundtable: Former Hoosiers discuss direction of program
Hoosiers ready to take next step in secondary
Tweets of the Day
Final | Another dub for the Hoosiers! 🙌 #IUMS pic.twitter.com/X4M4c5frPN— Indiana Men's Soccer (@IndianaMSOC) March 19, 2021
Let the madness begin. 🏀 #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/C58rZvhrQO— IU Bloomington (@IUBloomington) March 19, 2021
Congrats @TheRealReese02! Takeaways are the key to the game!! #CHASE #LEO pic.twitter.com/kR3ARxODe9— Charlton Warren (@CoachCwarren) March 19, 2021
hoopin' 🏀#iuwbb | #DoTheWork | #ncaaW pic.twitter.com/f5zz6eS4Cd— Indiana Women’s Basketball (@IndianaWBB) March 18, 2021
👏👏👏#ProIU https://t.co/8tkk8NO84s— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) March 20, 2021
Headlines
Brad Stevens repeats he's not taking the Indiana job -- IndyStar
As Chris Beard, Texas Tech won in Assembly Hall, IU fans may ponder the future -- IndyStar
‘No secret sauce’: How Grace Berger, Mackenzie Holmes transformed themselves into two of Big Ten’s best -- The Hoosier Network
No. 15 Indiana Sits 18th Heading into Final Day -- IU Athletics
Sommer’s Gem Helps Lead Hoosiers Past Purdue, 2-1 -- IU Athletics
Indiana Sports Beat Present by Andy Mohr Honda of Bloomington Lineup
Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio show focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.
MONDAY: Former Hoosier Charlie Miller (@ATTACKbball) co-hosts, Don Fisher, the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers, returns for his weekly appearance.
TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana sits in. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) also brings his sensible musings to the show as well.
WEDNESDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) from The Indy Star joins to discuss Indiana HS sports. Jordan Hulls (@JordanHulls1) stops by as well.
THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) joins the show.
FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley (@allasley) from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB. Former IUBB player AJ Guyton (@ajguyton) joins the show as well.
You can now watch the show on YouTube
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.