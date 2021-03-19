Indiana currently comes in ranked at No. 9 in the country and have won two-straight games in a row. The Hoosiers will be facing Rutgers (3-3) at Yurcak Field in Piscataway, N.J. The matchup is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET on Friday.

Rutgers is led by senior forward Ritchie Barry as he leads the team with four goals on the season and is third in the conference in goals scored. He scored his 17th career goal against Penn State earlier this week.

Midfielder Jackson Temple (Sophomore) is currently leading the team in assist this season. He has attempted 17 shots this season along with getting six points in the first three matches.

Goalkeeper Oren Asher (Sophomore) was recently named the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week for the second time this season. Asher has started all six matches for RU with conceding seven goals. He faced 83 shots this season and made 27 saves with the save percentage of 0.794.

The Scarlet Knights went against the Penn State Nittany Lions in a Big Ten matchup on Monday afternoon at Jeffrey Field. Rutgers lost in a 4-2 shootout with both teams combining for 32 shots. Defender Vincent Borden (Senior) scored his first goal of the season with MF Nick Cruz (Junior) making his first assist of the season.

Rutgers' offense has scored at least one goal in five-of-six matches this season.

For the Hoosiers, sophomore midfielder Brett Bebej was recently named Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week; along with sophomore Roman Celentano recently claiming the award once before. Redshirt defender Spencer Glass (Senior) leads the conference in assist this season as he secured his fifth assist of the year in the 2-1 victory over Michigan State.