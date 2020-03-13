News More News
The Hoosier Daily: March 13

Taylor Lehman • TheHoosier
Staff
@TaylorRLehman

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Seen on TheHoosier

NCAA cancels March Madness, Big Ten ends winter, spring seasons

Big Ten Tournament, Indiana spring game canceled

How COVID-19 affects football recruiting

BTN Analyst Rick Pizzo talks B1G Tourney Cancellation

Live Thread: Coronavirus updates

Big Ten cancels sports for the rest of the athletic calendar

IUBB gets a win. Coyle and Leary talk with Shon Morris about it

Saturday won't look or sound like Hoosier Hysteria. IHSAA closes state tournament to fans -- Indianapolis Star

Doyel: Coronavirus threat cancels Big Ten, NCAA tournaments. If we are overreacting, so be it. -- Indianapolis Star

BIG TEN CANCELS ALL ATHLETIC COMPETITION -- Hoosier Sports Report

Kravitz: Shut it down now. Playing games amid a pandemic is pure recklessness -- The Athletic

Gotta have faith: After a brutal crash, Josh Speidel achieves his hoops dream -- The Athletic

