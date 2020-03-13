Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

All Indiana-affiliated athletic competitions are canceled. https://t.co/dyesJeJo66

The Big Ten releases a statement canceling all conference and non-conference competition for the rest of the academic year. All on- and off-campus recruiting is stopped as well. Big Ten – and Indiana – athletics are done for the year, it seems. #iubb #iufb #iubase

Indiana's spring game, scheduled for April 17, has been canceled. #iufb

Revisiting this now. The Big Ten's decision to halt "on- and off-campus recruiting activities" throws the recruiting calendar into a dead period indefinitely. Teams can recruit electronically, but don't expect in-person contact for some time. #iufb https://t.co/kqDwinz17i

I still want to see selection Sunday @NCAA

The year we make it to the big dance, the world is in a outbreak 😷 🤦🏾‍♂️

Kevin Warren asked about crowning a champion after canceling the Tournament. Warren points to the regular season three-way tie at the top of the Big Ten and said he doesn't wish to crown anyone.

Good lord. Damarjhe Lewis (34) is one I've been keeping an eye on in the practices we've been able to watch, and his quickness off the line has really stood out. This play here isn't a one-off. He's consistent with this in practices the media has seen. #iufb https://t.co/VBkiDDZTWB

Saturday won't look or sound like Hoosier Hysteria. IHSAA closes state tournament to fans -- Indianapolis Star

Doyel: Coronavirus threat cancels Big Ten, NCAA tournaments. If we are overreacting, so be it. -- Indianapolis Star

BIG TEN CANCELS ALL ATHLETIC COMPETITION -- Hoosier Sports Report

Kravitz: Shut it down now. Playing games amid a pandemic is pure recklessness -- The Athletic

Gotta have faith: After a brutal crash, Josh Speidel achieves his hoops dream -- The Athletic