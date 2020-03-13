The Hoosier Daily: March 13
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Seen on TheHoosier
NCAA cancels March Madness, Big Ten ends winter, spring seasons
Big Ten Tournament, Indiana spring game canceled
How COVID-19 affects football recruiting
BTN Analyst Rick Pizzo talks B1G Tourney Cancellation
Live Thread: Coronavirus updates
Big Ten cancels sports for the rest of the athletic calendar
IUBB gets a win. Coyle and Leary talk with Shon Morris about it
Tweets of the Day
All Indiana-affiliated athletic competitions are canceled. https://t.co/dyesJeJo66— Indiana Hoosiers (@IUHoosiers) March 12, 2020
The Big Ten releases a statement canceling all conference and non-conference competition for the rest of the academic year.— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) March 12, 2020
All on- and off-campus recruiting is stopped as well.
Big Ten – and Indiana – athletics are done for the year, it seems. #iubb #iufb #iubase
NCAA cancels remaining winter and spring championships: https://t.co/qzKAS4McEI pic.twitter.com/G6XreZx35E— NCAA (@NCAA) March 12, 2020
Indiana's spring game, scheduled for April 17, has been canceled. #iufb— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) March 12, 2020
March 13, 2020
Revisiting this now.— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) March 12, 2020
The Big Ten's decision to halt "on- and off-campus recruiting activities" throws the recruiting calendar into a dead period indefinitely.
Teams can recruit electronically, but don't expect in-person contact for some time. #iufb https://t.co/kqDwinz17i
I still want to see selection Sunday @NCAA— Devonté Green (@ChefBoyArGreen) March 12, 2020
The year we make it to the big dance, the world is in a outbreak 😷 🤦🏾♂️— De'Ron Davis (@DDavis2016) March 12, 2020
Kevin Warren asked about crowning a champion after canceling the Tournament.— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) March 12, 2020
Warren points to the regular season three-way tie at the top of the Big Ten and said he doesn't wish to crown anyone.
Good lord. Damarjhe Lewis (34) is one I've been keeping an eye on in the practices we've been able to watch, and his quickness off the line has really stood out. This play here isn't a one-off. He's consistent with this in practices the media has seen. #iufb https://t.co/VBkiDDZTWB— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) March 12, 2020
Headlines
Saturday won't look or sound like Hoosier Hysteria. IHSAA closes state tournament to fans -- Indianapolis Star
Doyel: Coronavirus threat cancels Big Ten, NCAA tournaments. If we are overreacting, so be it. -- Indianapolis Star
BIG TEN CANCELS ALL ATHLETIC COMPETITION -- Hoosier Sports Report
Kravitz: Shut it down now. Playing games amid a pandemic is pure recklessness -- The Athletic
Gotta have faith: After a brutal crash, Josh Speidel achieves his hoops dream -- The Athletic
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.