News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-12 10:42:33 -0500') }} basketball Edit

IUBB gets a win. Coyle and Leary talk with Shon Morris about it

USA Today Images
USA Today Images (USA Today Images)
Jim Coyle • TheHoosier
Staff Writer

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

THURSDAY'S COYLE & LEARY: Is coronavirus free! Unfortunately the rest of the world isn't and the Sports world is upside down but the #B1G tournament continues. Shon Morris joins from BTN. Indiana gets a huge win over Nebraska and faces Penn State tonight. IHSAA up in the air? Lots to get to..

Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}