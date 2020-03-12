IUBB gets a win. Coyle and Leary talk with Shon Morris about it
THURSDAY'S COYLE & LEARY: Is coronavirus free! Unfortunately the rest of the world isn't and the Sports world is upside down but the #B1G tournament continues. Shon Morris joins from BTN. Indiana gets a huge win over Nebraska and faces Penn State tonight. IHSAA up in the air? Lots to get to..
