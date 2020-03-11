Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Further info regarding Indiana suspending in-person classes: - Scheduled for March 23-April 5 - No *new* events of 100+ people can be scheduled until April 7 - Students are encouraged to go home during the period - Visitors discouraged until April 5 https://t.co/qizIayuimL

Noah Vedral, who went 14-of-16 for 201 yards, ran for two touchdowns and had a 22-yard reception against Indiana before getting injured, will be on the basketball roster for Nebraska tomorrow. #iufb #iubb https://t.co/EF5OGWAo4U

Fred Hoiberg confirms no Cam Mack or Dachon Burke in Indy for B1G Tourney.

With things about to heat up in hoops recruiting, @Nick_Baumgart gives an overview of how Indiana's plans shape up in the class of 2020 and beyond Starting with five-star Kristian Lander's reclassification plans: https://t.co/k7Y33djMWo pic.twitter.com/ZfE5MAVTmE

#IUBase rally falls short in Evansville. Hoosiers back in action against Cincinnati in Bloomington tomorrow at 4:05 PM ET. pic.twitter.com/zc44QMEcZk

