Mike Penix is taking the reins at quarterback
WATCH: Tom Allen and March 10 practice footage
Further info regarding Indiana suspending in-person classes:— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) March 10, 2020
- Scheduled for March 23-April 5
- No *new* events of 100+ people can be scheduled until April 7
- Students are encouraged to go home during the period
- Visitors discouraged until April 5https://t.co/qizIayuimL
Noah Vedral, who went 14-of-16 for 201 yards, ran for two touchdowns and had a 22-yard reception against Indiana before getting injured, will be on the basketball roster for Nebraska tomorrow. #iufb #iubb https://t.co/EF5OGWAo4U— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) March 10, 2020
Fred Hoiberg confirms no Cam Mack or Dachon Burke in Indy for B1G Tourney.— Michael Bruntz (@michaelbruntz) March 10, 2020
With things about to heat up in hoops recruiting, @Nick_Baumgart gives an overview of how Indiana's plans shape up in the class of 2020 and beyond— Rivals (@Rivals) March 11, 2020
Starting with five-star Kristian Lander's reclassification plans: https://t.co/k7Y33djMWo pic.twitter.com/ZfE5MAVTmE
#IUBase rally falls short in Evansville.— Indiana Baseball (@IndianaBase) March 11, 2020
Hoosiers back in action against Cincinnati in Bloomington tomorrow at 4:05 PM ET. pic.twitter.com/zc44QMEcZk
Keeping up with @SuperstarWhop.#IUFB pic.twitter.com/Q9DXkl0Xss— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) March 10, 2020
Doyel: As pressure builds, is Archie Miller rising up to March challenge — or melting down? -- Indianapolis Star
HOOSIERS LOOK TO GROW FROM B1G TOURNEY GRIND -- Hoosier Sports Report
What to Expect: Nebraska -- Inside The Hall
Indiana baseball drops third straight game in close contest against Evansville -- The Hoosier Network
Urgent message from President Michael A. McRobbie: COVID-19 -- Indiana University
