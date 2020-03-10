WATCH: Tom Allen and March 10 practice footage
Indiana's spring practice was open to the media Tuesday in John Mellencamp Pavilion, and TheHoosier.com came away with a few shots of the practice session.
Indiana head coach Tom Allen also addressed the media following practice and touched on COVID-19, how his staff seems to be meshing in the early stages of spring camp and how Thomas Allen has aided the linebackers in the spring.
Watch the videos below.
Tom Allen
Practice
