The Hoosier Daily: June 9th
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Seen on TheHoosier
How things stand with the top five uncommitted quarterbacks
Four-star WR Kaden Saunders has decision date in mind
Rivals150 Comparison: Anthony Leal
Indiana Announces Opening of Pfau Course to Public Beginning June 15
Today's Indiana Sports Beat with Coyle & Leary Guests:
Big Ten Networks Michael DeCourcy and Chronic Hoosier
Tweets of the Day
New Beginnings pic.twitter.com/79PWNjuzqf— Justin Smith (@justinsmith3_) June 8, 2020
#iufb with a late offer for this 3⭐️ Georgia DB yesterday https://t.co/3JUAD8znJq— Will Coleman (@WColeman08) June 8, 2020
⛳️ Par-71 design + 6 tee options— Indiana Hoosiers (@IUHoosiers) June 8, 2020
⛳️ 147 bunkers + 18 championship holes
⛳️ Home to @IndianaMGolf + @IndianaWGolf
The @PfauCourse opens to the public on June 15.
#iubase https://t.co/OMGgupFEhQ— Coyle & Leary ISB Radio🎙️ (@jimcoyleISB) June 8, 2020
Updated views from Armstrong Stadium 🔥👀#IUMS | #GoIU ⚪️🔴 pic.twitter.com/Junm14Qp6Q— Indiana Men's Soccer (@IndianaMSOC) June 8, 2020
Like Indiana, Wisconsin football players going through COVID-19 testing this week and will begin voluntary workouts, strength and conditioning on June 15. #iufb scheduled to open the season at Wisconsin on Sept. 4.— KevinBrockwayCNHIIndiana (@KevinBrockwayG1) June 8, 2020
Headlines
EX-IU FORWARD SMITH TRANSFERRING TO ARKANSAS-- Hoosier Sports Report
Smith transferring to Arkansas-- Crimson Quarry
IU planning for fans for football, men’s basketball-- The Herald Bulletin
IU softball rising freshman Grace Lorsung to compete in All-American game-- Indiana Daily Student
Gwen Egbert joins IU volleyball coaching staff-- Indiana Daily Student
IU Athletics Announces The Pfau Course at Indiana University To Open June 15; Details Safety Protocols In Response to COVID-19-- IU Athletics
Q&A: Izzy Mandema-- IU Athletics
Other Global Headlines
Is baseball coming back? Here's the latest news on MLB, player negotiations to restart season-- Yahoo Sports
NFL sends memo about team reopening protocols, including outdoor meetings and reconfiguring locker rooms-- Yahoo Sports
Spurs star LaMarcus Aldridge has surgery, won't play when NBA returns-- Yahoo Sports
Vikings RB Dalvin Cook holding out without 'reasonable extension,' source says-- ESPN
----
