The Hoosier Daily: June 9th

Jimmy Sutton • TheHoosier
Staff

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Seen on TheHoosier

How things stand with the top five uncommitted quarterbacks

Four-star WR Kaden Saunders has decision date in mind

Rivals150 Comparison: Anthony Leal

Indiana Announces Opening of Pfau Course to Public Beginning June 15

Today's Indiana Sports Beat with Coyle & Leary Guests:

Big Ten Networks Michael DeCourcy and Chronic Hoosier

Tweets of the Day 

Headlines

EX-IU FORWARD SMITH TRANSFERRING TO ARKANSAS-- Hoosier Sports Report

Smith transferring to Arkansas-- Crimson Quarry

IU planning for fans for football, men’s basketball-- The Herald Bulletin

IU softball rising freshman Grace Lorsung to compete in All-American game-- Indiana Daily Student

Gwen Egbert joins IU volleyball coaching staff-- Indiana Daily Student

IU Athletics Announces The Pfau Course at Indiana University To Open June 15; Details Safety Protocols In Response to COVID-19-- IU Athletics

Q&A: Izzy Mandema-- IU Athletics

Other Global Headlines

Is baseball coming back? Here's the latest news on MLB, player negotiations to restart season-- Yahoo Sports

NFL sends memo about team reopening protocols, including outdoor meetings and reconfiguring locker rooms-- Yahoo Sports

Spurs star LaMarcus Aldridge has surgery, won't play when NBA returns-- Yahoo Sports

Vikings RB Dalvin Cook holding out without 'reasonable extension,' source says-- ESPN

