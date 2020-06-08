Hoosiers and golf fans around Bloomington received good news on Monday morning. The Pfau Course at Indiana University will open their course to the general public beginning June 15, in a press release published by the athletic department earlier today. The renovations totaled $12 million, replacing the course that had been there since the 1950s. It is located on the east side of Bloomington just minutes from campus, at 1350 State Road 45/46 Bypass Bloomington, IN 47408. The course, designed by golf architect Steve Smyers and with the help of professional golfer Fuzzy Zoeller, is part of Indiana’s bicentennial project of renovations across all of the school’s regional campuses.

⛳️ Par-71 design + 6 tee options

⛳️ 147 bunkers + 18 championship holes

⛳️ Home to @IndianaMGolf + @IndianaWGolf



The @PfauCourse opens to the public on June 15. — Indiana Hoosiers (@IUHoosiers) June 8, 2020

Smyers started his own architectural firm in the 1970s, and found an interest in the beauty of golf courses while serving as a caddy in the 1969 U.S. Open. Zoeller, his counterpart on this project, is a two-time major winner on the PGA Tour (Masters in 1979, U.S. Open in 1984). Remarkably, Zoeller won the Masters Tournament in his first appearance in the event. Both Smyers and Zoeller have ties to the state of Indiana. Wolf Run golf course in Zionsville, IN, is a course Smyers designed earlier in his career. Zoeller is a native of New Albany, IN, and spoke as a guest on Indiana Sports Beat last week on his career and his excitement about the completion of Pfau Course. The course, named after donors Ned and Sue Pfau, plays at a par of 71. Across the entire course, there are 147 bunkers, a driving range, and a short game area. In addition, there is a pro shop in the George Thomas Family Clubhouse; however, it will not be open to the public due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The breakdown of the par for the 18 holes is as follows: Par 3— Holes 3, 7, 15, 17 Par 4— Holes 2, 4, 5, 6, 8, 10, 11, 12, 14, 16, 18 Par 5— Holes 1, 9, 13



Photo Courtesy: IndianaGolf.com

Photo Courtesy: Indiana University Athletics

The novel coronavirus has affected specific procedures on the operation of the course among its staff and players. Notable changes include: *Groups are limited to four players or fewer. Players should not arrive at Pfau Course no earlier than 25 minutes prior to teeing off. *All golf carts and balls will be disinfected following the end of each player’s round. *In addition to the clubhouse being closed, all food and concessions will be closed as well. *Staff will be required to wear face coverings, and players will be asked to do so upon check-in at the outdoor pavilion or when using the restroom.