Born and raised in New Albany, Indiana, former professional golfer Fuzzy Zoeller went on to have a terrific career on the PGA Tour. A 10-time winner on the tour and two-time Major Champion winner, Zoeller is one of the best and most charismatic players to do it.

The longtime golfing legend has been involved in the game of golf for nearly his entire life but recently some family health reasons have allowed him to makeup for some of the time he missed while traveling the country to and from tournaments. ”I played professionally for 44 years and I think that is plenty," Zoeller said on Indiana Sports Beat. "I had my fun with it but there were certain things at the house that called me back to duty. My wife with dementia and it’s been good for our entire family to reunite after so long.”

Though Zoeller is no longer on the course playing every day, he still has that golfing itch in his body. He has helped design multiple courses in his home state of Indiana and most recently put his 'touches' on the new Indiana University course. “That one at Indiana University will be tremendous," Zoeller said. "It turned out beautiful and the IU golf course will end up being one of the best if not the best in Indiana.”

While The Masters has been postponed until November 12, instead of cancelling the tournament altogether, Zoeller says it'll play much different this time around as opposed to when it is normally played in April. “I think it'll play much faster and that'll make it play a lot harder," Zoeller explained. "It'll be a big difference and the greens will be a lot faster. There will be a lot of different golf there and I'm not sure that’s the perfect time to do it but it’s still The Masters. "That is the Super Bowl for golf," Zoeller added. "There is magic to that green jacket and it puts you to a whole new level in golf." That it does and The Masters holds a special place in Zoeller's heart. The winner of the 1979 Masters, he became one of just three golfers to win The Masters in their first appearance. "There are just three of us, just three of us, that have done it on our first tries. I shake my head every time I think about that," Zoeller explained. "It was a great feeling. Augusta is just a very special place in my heart.” Once again Zoeller will be down in Augusta for the tournament this year and take part in the classic Par 3 Tournament the day before The Masters officially gets underway.

