The Hoosier Daily: June 8th
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Seen on TheHoosier
Indiana football preparing for workouts with 'no scouting report' to help
Today's Indiana Sports Beat with Coyle & Leary Guests:
Former IU Baseball Player and all-time saves leader, Ryan Halstead
Tweets of the Day
🎧 Coach Miller breaks down the end of the 2019-20 season + gives a taste of what's to come.— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) June 7, 2020
Apple: https://t.co/Mjdn83sbkP
Google: https://t.co/f2qK05LqA7
Overcast: https://t.co/W3RrW3Tnpv
Spotify: https://t.co/Tq241ACbWt
Stitcher: https://t.co/oTtq7ng9Nu
#iufb voluntary workouts kick off June 15.— JoJo Gentry (@jojogentrytv) June 7, 2020
There are "normal” football goals to achieve, but the emotional weight of current events will be addressed.
“It doesn’t become ‘Hey, let’s focus on football and everything else goes away.'" -@CoachAllenIU https://t.co/rWET2DLSD5
In honor of All-Star weekend, Congratulations, Mr. Basketball. #BHSS #IUBB #L3AL ❤️💙 pic.twitter.com/aPJWOcXBCo— btown@l3alfam (@btownl3alfam1) June 7, 2020
A fun video to add to the Jerome Hunter hype train. It’s pick-up ball but definitely has some pep to his step here. #iubb https://t.co/xnzq2scZPl— Alec Lasley (@allasley) June 8, 2020
Headlines
POWERS, THOMAS FORGE MILITARY CAREERS AFTER FOOTBALL-- Hoosier Sports Report
2021 running back Trenten Howland pledges to IU football-- Indiana Daily Student
Other Global Headlines
Former NFL wide receiver Reche Caldwell killed in shooting-- Yahoo Sports
Kurt Thomas, first U.S. man to win a gold medal at gymnastics world championships, dies at 64-- Yahoo Sports
Top Rank's Mikaela Mayer tests positive for COVID-19, is out of boxing's return to ESPN on Tuesday-- Yahoo Sports
Larry Fitzgerald: Minneapolis, U.S. 'upside down' from George Floyd's death, ensuing protests-- ESPN
RB Adrian Peterson 'without a doubt' planning to kneel-- ESPN
