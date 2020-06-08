News More News
The Hoosier Daily: June 8th

Jimmy Sutton • TheHoosier
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Seen on TheHoosier

Indiana football preparing for workouts with 'no scouting report' to help

2020 IU Football Positions Preview: Wide Receiver

Today's Indiana Sports Beat with Coyle & Leary Guests:

Former IU Baseball Player and all-time saves leader, Ryan Halstead

Tweets of the Day

Headlines

POWERS, THOMAS FORGE MILITARY CAREERS AFTER FOOTBALL-- Hoosier Sports Report

2021 running back Trenten Howland pledges to IU football-- Indiana Daily Student


Other Global Headlines

Former NFL wide receiver Reche Caldwell killed in shooting-- Yahoo Sports

Kurt Thomas, first U.S. man to win a gold medal at gymnastics world championships, dies at 64-- Yahoo Sports

Top Rank's Mikaela Mayer tests positive for COVID-19, is out of boxing's return to ESPN on Tuesday-- Yahoo Sports

Larry Fitzgerald: Minneapolis, U.S. 'upside down' from George Floyd's death, ensuing protests-- ESPN

RB Adrian Peterson 'without a doubt' planning to kneel-- ESPN

