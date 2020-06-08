Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Former IU Baseball Player and all-time saves leader, Ryan Halstead

🎧 Coach Miller breaks down the end of the 2019-20 season + gives a taste of what's to come. Apple: https://t.co/Mjdn83sbkP Google: https://t.co/f2qK05LqA7 Overcast: https://t.co/W3RrW3Tnpv Spotify: https://t.co/Tq241ACbWt Stitcher: https://t.co/oTtq7ng9Nu

#iufb voluntary workouts kick off June 15. There are "normal” football goals to achieve, but the emotional weight of current events will be addressed. “It doesn’t become ‘Hey, let’s focus on football and everything else goes away.'" - @CoachAllenIU https://t.co/rWET2DLSD5

A fun video to add to the Jerome Hunter hype train. It’s pick-up ball but definitely has some pep to his step here. #iubb https://t.co/xnzq2scZPl

Former NFL wide receiver Reche Caldwell killed in shooting-- Yahoo Sports

Kurt Thomas, first U.S. man to win a gold medal at gymnastics world championships, dies at 64-- Yahoo Sports

Top Rank's Mikaela Mayer tests positive for COVID-19, is out of boxing's return to ESPN on Tuesday-- Yahoo Sports

Larry Fitzgerald: Minneapolis, U.S. 'upside down' from George Floyd's death, ensuing protests-- ESPN

RB Adrian Peterson 'without a doubt' planning to kneel-- ESPN