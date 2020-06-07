Indiana university announced that it would be bringing its student-athletes back to campus in stages, beginning with the football team. With Tom Allen and staff preparing for the roster to start showing up in the next week and begin workouts on June 15, there is a lot of preparation that needs to take place in order to make it as safe as possible. A lot of that will be up to Indiana's team doctor, Andy Hipskind.

"We've put together a very detailed plan to restart and we're doing this in phases," Hipskind said during a Zoom conference with the media this week. "So, in the initial phase we'll be able to social distance simply by limiting the numbers of people who are working out together, and what we refer to those groups in medical context is cohorts."

Not only will Indiana have phases when it comes to its workouts, there will also be three phases for the arrival of the roster beginning with a 68-player arrival on June 8 and 9. In stage two, which will take place two weeks later, 25 more players will arrive and then finally the last stage will have the rest of the roster arrive two weeks after that.

Once the entire roster has arrived, one way the staff will go about maintaining exposures to large groups will be how they separate players for workouts.

"We would try to get the kids who are roommates to also be in the same workout group and you keep people in these cohorts to help limit spread if there were to be a positive case," Hipskind said. "The exposures to other people would be limited because they would live and work out and train within these cohorts.

"They'll be tested prior to getting access to the facility, and then once they have access to the facility it'll be controlled by group size, by cohorting, so who you live with, who you work out," Hipskind added. "Really the monitoring of that is going to be through the leadership of the strength and conditioning staff and the athletic training staff and our coaches whenever they are able to have contact with them."