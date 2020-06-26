 TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: June 26th
other sports

The Hoosier Daily: June 26th

Jimmy Sutton • TheHoosier
Staff

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Seen on TheHoosier

Rivals150 Comparison: Trey Galloway

NCAA extends recruiting dead period through August 31

Tweet of the Day

Headlines

FORMER HOOSIER MICAH JOHNSON FINDS VOICE AS ARTIST-- Hoosier Sports Report

Ashley Williams rejoins IU women’s basketball staff-- Indiana Daily Student

Veatch Tabbed as CoSIDA Academic All-American-- IU Athletics

No Question -- Indiana Aims To Run to Football Success-- IU Athletics

Other Global Headlines

NASCAR releases photo of noose in Bubba Wallace's garage stall, explains investigation that ended with no charges-- Yahoo Sports

Vince Carter announces retirement after 22 years in the NBA-- Yahoo Sports

Kentucky Derby will run Sept. 5 with fans 'frequently encouraged' to wear masks-- Yahoo Sports

Lane Kiffin, Mike Leach join group from Ole Miss, Mississippi State to lobby for change to state flag-- ESPN

