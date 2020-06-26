TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: June 26th

The Hoosier Daily: June 26th
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Tweet of the Day
Back to Bloomington 📍😋— TJD (@TrayceJackson) June 24, 2020
🚨@IndianaMBB season tickets reminder🚨— IU Ticket Office (@IndianaTix) June 25, 2020
🗓️ Priority Renewal Deadline: 5 days away‼️
📱 Text IUMB to 812-855-4006 to get started pic.twitter.com/EmIDvmKgUL
Tom Allen's 2021 class could be more than halfway done. #iufbhttps://t.co/bzltt7Z5J2— IndyStarSports (@IndyStarSports) June 25, 2020
I respect this guy for standing up for me and my friends. He was arrested for doing the right thing❗️Stay woke❗️ it’s love Vs Hate❗️ https://t.co/5NcWTzfBUu— Whop Philyor™ (@SuperstarWhop) June 25, 2020
Headlines
FORMER HOOSIER MICAH JOHNSON FINDS VOICE AS ARTIST-- Hoosier Sports Report
Ashley Williams rejoins IU women’s basketball staff-- Indiana Daily Student
Veatch Tabbed as CoSIDA Academic All-American-- IU Athletics
No Question -- Indiana Aims To Run to Football Success-- IU Athletics
Other Global Headlines
NASCAR releases photo of noose in Bubba Wallace's garage stall, explains investigation that ended with no charges-- Yahoo Sports
Vince Carter announces retirement after 22 years in the NBA-- Yahoo Sports
Kentucky Derby will run Sept. 5 with fans 'frequently encouraged' to wear masks-- Yahoo Sports
Lane Kiffin, Mike Leach join group from Ole Miss, Mississippi State to lobby for change to state flag-- ESPN
----
