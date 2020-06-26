TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: June 26th

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

https://bleacherreport.com

Seen on TheHoosier

Tweet of the Day

Back to Bloomington 📍😋 — TJD (@TrayceJackson) June 24, 2020

🚨@IndianaMBB season tickets reminder🚨



🗓️ Priority Renewal Deadline: 5 days away‼️



📱 Text IUMB to 812-855-4006 to get started pic.twitter.com/EmIDvmKgUL — IU Ticket Office (@IndianaTix) June 25, 2020

Tom Allen's 2021 class could be more than halfway done. #iufbhttps://t.co/bzltt7Z5J2 — IndyStarSports (@IndyStarSports) June 25, 2020

I respect this guy for standing up for me and my friends. He was arrested for doing the right thing❗️Stay woke❗️ it’s love Vs Hate❗️ https://t.co/5NcWTzfBUu — Whop Philyor™ (@SuperstarWhop) June 25, 2020

Headlines

FORMER HOOSIER MICAH JOHNSON FINDS VOICE AS ARTIST-- Hoosier Sports Report Ashley Williams rejoins IU women’s basketball staff-- Indiana Daily Student Veatch Tabbed as CoSIDA Academic All-American-- IU Athletics No Question -- Indiana Aims To Run to Football Success-- IU Athletics

Other Global Headlines