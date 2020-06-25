 TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: June 25th
The Hoosier Daily: June 25th

Jimmy Sutton • TheHoosier
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

https://iuhoosiers.com
Seen on TheHoosier

Mo Creek discusses lead-up to TBT, safety procedures that follow

Ohio TE Mitchell Evans close to narrowing his list

Tweets of the Day

Headlines

IU reported 21 violations to NCAA during recent 12-month period-- Crimson Quarry

IU baseball players feature in collegiate summer leagues-- Indiana Daily Student

First wave of IU Athletics coronavirus tests all return negative-- Indiana Daily Student

Jorden and Lockwood Named 2020 IUWS Team Captains-- IU Athletics

Other Global Headlines

Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon tests positive for coronavirus, says he plans to join team in Orlando-- Yahoo Sports

Brooks Koepka will withdraw from Travelers Championship after caddie tests positive for coronavirus-- Yahoo Sports

Bubba Wallace 'relieved' that noose wasn't targeted at him, but believes it was 'definitely' a noose-- Yahoo Sports

Novak Djokovic's parents blame Grigor Dimitrov for spreading coronavirus-- ESPN

{{ article.author_name }}