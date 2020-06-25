TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: June 25th

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Tweets of the Day

#iubb target. Terrific shot maker at the guard position. Effortless stroke. Connected on nearly 45% from 3pt range last year. https://t.co/NqIAsClrxr — Alec Lasley (@allasley) June 24, 2020

Why Pat Graham joined a loaded 1989 #iubb recruiting class.https://t.co/5MjL813iXE — IndyStarSports (@IndyStarSports) June 24, 2020

#iubb a 6 seed in Lexington facing Syracuse https://t.co/GPGUbhAVBz — KevinBrockwayCNHIIndiana (@KevinBrockwayG1) June 24, 2020

Most receptions with 10+ yards AFTER the catch in 2019 among returning TEs:



Peyton Hendershot, Indiana - 21

Brevin Jordan, Miami - 13 pic.twitter.com/D8tx15PzKc — PFF College (@PFF_College) June 24, 2020

Here it is, the official #BTNAllDecade Team. 👀



Did our 24-member panel get it right?



More ➡️ https://t.co/tJBP1RNQRm pic.twitter.com/rx560Tp56t — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) June 24, 2020

Headlines

IU reported 21 violations to NCAA during recent 12-month period-- Crimson Quarry IU baseball players feature in collegiate summer leagues-- Indiana Daily Student First wave of IU Athletics coronavirus tests all return negative-- Indiana Daily Student Jorden and Lockwood Named 2020 IUWS Team Captains-- IU Athletics

