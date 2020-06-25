TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: June 25th

The Hoosier Daily: June 25th
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60
Seen on TheHoosier
Mo Creek discusses lead-up to TBT, safety procedures that follow
Tweets of the Day
#iubb target. Terrific shot maker at the guard position. Effortless stroke. Connected on nearly 45% from 3pt range last year. https://t.co/NqIAsClrxr— Alec Lasley (@allasley) June 24, 2020
Why Pat Graham joined a loaded 1989 #iubb recruiting class.https://t.co/5MjL813iXE— IndyStarSports (@IndyStarSports) June 24, 2020
#iubb a 6 seed in Lexington facing Syracuse https://t.co/GPGUbhAVBz— KevinBrockwayCNHIIndiana (@KevinBrockwayG1) June 24, 2020
Most receptions with 10+ yards AFTER the catch in 2019 among returning TEs:— PFF College (@PFF_College) June 24, 2020
Peyton Hendershot, Indiana - 21
Brevin Jordan, Miami - 13 pic.twitter.com/D8tx15PzKc
Here it is, the official #BTNAllDecade Team. 👀— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) June 24, 2020
Did our 24-member panel get it right?
More ➡️ https://t.co/tJBP1RNQRm pic.twitter.com/rx560Tp56t
Headlines
IU reported 21 violations to NCAA during recent 12-month period-- Crimson Quarry
IU baseball players feature in collegiate summer leagues-- Indiana Daily Student
First wave of IU Athletics coronavirus tests all return negative-- Indiana Daily Student
Jorden and Lockwood Named 2020 IUWS Team Captains-- IU Athletics
Other Global Headlines
Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon tests positive for coronavirus, says he plans to join team in Orlando-- Yahoo Sports
Brooks Koepka will withdraw from Travelers Championship after caddie tests positive for coronavirus-- Yahoo Sports
Bubba Wallace 'relieved' that noose wasn't targeted at him, but believes it was 'definitely' a noose-- Yahoo Sports
Novak Djokovic's parents blame Grigor Dimitrov for spreading coronavirus-- ESPN
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.