TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: July 8th

The Hoosier Daily: July 8th
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Seen on TheHoosier
JoJo Gentry talks IU bball, big weekend at Indianapolis Motor Speedway
2023 forward Gus Yalden talks early recruitment, family connection to IU
Tweets of the Day
Emily Goodin checks in at No. 4 in our analytical rankings for the 2020 season and plans to return for a fifth year to help lead @IndianaSB to the NCAA tournament. https://t.co/UtvzIfolcd— D1Softball (@D1Softball) July 6, 2020
As the @NBA prepares to resume its season at the end of the month, six #iubb alumni will suit up in Orlando.https://t.co/CRSDhx1EXK— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) July 7, 2020
“I was kind of the lost guy in Illinois. Nobody cared or expected me to do anything collegiately or professionally.”— Matt Glenesk (@MattGlenesk) July 7, 2020
Anyone who didn’t, wound up proven wrong. @ZachOsterman on #iubb's recruitment of @ajguyton:https://t.co/sDsyaTPVln
The Big Ten needs to realign its divisions for a better balance. So we came up with 3 ideas the conference absolutely needs to consider when doing this #iufbhttps://t.co/klrK7T9EaK— HoosierStateofMind (@HoosierStofMind) July 7, 2020
As college football attempts to stand back up for a 2020 season, so does an IU program with real momentum. Here are five players critical to continuation of said momentum into a potentially pivotal season: https://t.co/PubTXsQRJG via @indystar #iufb— Zach Osterman (@ZachOsterman) July 7, 2020
Headlines
Creek, Abell move on in The Tournament-- Crimson Quarry
After a promising season ended suddenly, IU baseball juniors still don’t want to miss a beat-- The Hoosier Network
Q&A: Brandon Hamblin-- IU Athletics
Fujimoto’s Journey Comes Full Circle-- IU Athletics
Six Former Hoosiers Will Resume Play As NBA Restarts in Orlando-- IU Athletics
Other Global Headlines
GOAT of GOATs: Who are the Greatests Of All Time?-- Yahoo Sports
Bradley Beal will not participate in NBA restart due to shoulder injury-- Yahoo Sports
Companies owned by Floyd Mayweather, Tom Brady among sports entities granted PPP relief money-- Yahoo Sports
Eagles' DeSean Jackson says he doesn't hate Jewish community after posting anti-Semitic messages-- ESPN
----
