TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: July 8th

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Emily Goodin checks in at No. 4 in our analytical rankings for the 2020 season and plans to return for a fifth year to help lead @IndianaSB to the NCAA tournament. https://t.co/UtvzIfolcd

As the @NBA prepares to resume its season at the end of the month, six #iubb alumni will suit up in Orlando. https://t.co/CRSDhx1EXK

“I was kind of the lost guy in Illinois. Nobody cared or expected me to do anything collegiately or professionally.” Anyone who didn’t, wound up proven wrong. @ZachOsterman on #iubb 's recruitment of @ajguyton : https://t.co/sDsyaTPVln

The Big Ten needs to realign its divisions for a better balance. So we came up with 3 ideas the conference absolutely needs to consider when doing this #iufb https://t.co/klrK7T9EaK

As college football attempts to stand back up for a 2020 season, so does an IU program with real momentum. Here are five players critical to continuation of said momentum into a potentially pivotal season: https://t.co/PubTXsQRJG via @indystar #iufb

Six Former Hoosiers Will Resume Play As NBA Restarts in Orlando-- IU Athletics

After a promising season ended suddenly, IU baseball juniors still don’t want to miss a beat-- The Hoosier Network

Creek, Abell move on in The Tournament-- Crimson Quarry

