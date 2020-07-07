With live sports slowly resuming their seasons, Nascar and IndyCar had a special weekend over the July 4th Holiday. Both series raced at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in a grand event, albeit without fans. One person who was there, however, was JoJo Gentry of FOX 59 News.

Not only was it a special day for racing, but also for Indiana fans as Indiana native Chase Briscoe and fellow Hoosier native Justin Haley finished first and second in the NASCAR Xfinity Series race.

"I didn't step foot on the track but it was actually amazing just to watch from the studio," Gentry told Indiana Sports Beat. "I was anchoring the show. We had two reporters and two photographers out there. We just wanted to limit the amount of people out there. But it was just so cool to call live sports again."

Though live sports are back, it is going to be different moving forward with how the media is expected to do their job.

"It's a really weird situation at this point. There are just so many 'I don't know's'. Everything with media access. We received word that there will be no in person interviews with coaches or players in the immediate future," Gentry said. "You have to be more prepared than ever to actually get the full story of what's going on. And it's different because some are different with how open they will be with what's been going on during this time."