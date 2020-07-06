 TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: July 6th
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-06 03:00:00 -0500') }} other sports

The Hoosier Daily: July 6th

Jimmy Sutton • TheHoosier
Staff

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Seen on TheHoosier

2022 Introduction: Justice Williams

Tweets of the Day

Headlines

ABELL, CREEK ADVANCE IN THE TOURNAMENT-- Hoosier Sports Report

IU Athletics transitions to phase 2 of restart-- Indiana Daily Student

Other Global Headlines

Bucks become latest NBA team to shutter facilities before Disney World reboot-- Yahoo Sports

Kevin Harvick wins Brickyard 400 after Denny Hamlin crashes while leading-- Yahoo Sports

Bulked up Bryson DeChambeau continues post-hiatus hot streak with win at Rocket Mortgage Classic-- Yahoo Sports

Packers CEO on holding NFL season amid COVID-19 pandemic: 'Time is no longer on our side'-- Yahoo Sports

{{ article.author_name }}