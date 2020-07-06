TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: July 6th

The Hoosier Daily: July 6th
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Seen on TheHoosier
Tweets of the Day
Former Hoosiers Remy Abell (17 pts) and Mo Creek (13 pts) helped lift @SidelineTBT to an opening round #TBT2020 win earlier today in a great game and finish. #iubb— Alec Lasley (@allasley) July 6, 2020
Next up: Team Challenge ALS (Tuesday @ 2 pm) https://t.co/zNTdsYzIUW
Thoughts and prayers go out to former Hoosier basketball player Steve Bouchie who is in an Evansville hospital after suffering a heart attack. The Washington, Indiana native played on Bob Knight's 1981 national championship team. #iubb— Coyle & Leary ISB Radio🎙️ (@jimcoyleISB) July 5, 2020
We here Hoosier nation ⚪️🔴— Khristian Lander (@khristianlander) July 5, 2020
Archie Miller now has his entire 2020 class on campus. This was already a tight-knit group with relationships to current team members. That is something Miller has not had until now & that will only add to the things that will make this his best team yet in Bloomington #iubb https://t.co/qqVr0bWJn9— Coyle & Leary ISB Radio🎙️ (@jimcoyleISB) July 5, 2020
Headlines
ABELL, CREEK ADVANCE IN THE TOURNAMENT-- Hoosier Sports Report
IU Athletics transitions to phase 2 of restart-- Indiana Daily Student
Other Global Headlines
Bucks become latest NBA team to shutter facilities before Disney World reboot-- Yahoo Sports
Kevin Harvick wins Brickyard 400 after Denny Hamlin crashes while leading-- Yahoo Sports
Bulked up Bryson DeChambeau continues post-hiatus hot streak with win at Rocket Mortgage Classic-- Yahoo Sports
Packers CEO on holding NFL season amid COVID-19 pandemic: 'Time is no longer on our side'-- Yahoo Sports
