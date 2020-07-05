Williams was a First Team All-Catholic League selection in Philadelphia last season after averaging 19.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game. He helped lead Roman Catholic to the 6A state quarterfinals.

Playing for Roman Catholic (PA) last season, the four-star guard is transferring to powerhouse Montverde Academy (FL) ahead of next year. Already, Williams holds nearly a dozen offers from Alabama, Villanova, Pitt, Maryland, UConn, Florida, Memphis, Michigan and Penn State .

Indiana has begun to put together a main core of targets in the class of 2022 and has extended a handful of offers over the past few weeks. With IU assistant Bruiser Flint's connection to the Philadelphia area, the newest prospect to receive an offer is Justice Williams .

At 6-foot-3, Williams has great size for a combo guard. Right away you can see what a talented offensive player Williams is and that is because of his ability to score at all three levels. Williams is someone who can get hot in a hurry from distance and has a great stroke that translates to being efficient off of the bounce or with spot up opportunities.

Though his shooting is one of the best parts about his game, his best may be off of the bounce when he is in attack mode. Williams is a very fluid athlete that can easily finish through contact at the rim. His ability to get past defenders at the top of the key is elite and once he gets in the middle of the defense, he is very difficult to stop.

His decision-making can be questioned at times, but more often than not he makes the right play. His handles allow him to play the majority of possessions on the ball and while he can play the point, he is much more of a scoring guard than a true playmaker for his teammates.

Overall, Williams is one of the best scorers in the class and his ability to do so in a variety of ways is what makes him highly sought-out. With his shot creation and ability to play on and off of the ball, he would fit a need in Indiana's offense.

Williams is ranked the No. 23 player in the 2022 class.