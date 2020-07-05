TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: July 5th

The Hoosier Daily: July 5th
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60
Seen on TheHoosier
Tweets of the Day
Happy birthday, America! 💥🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/mB8niioNod— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) July 4, 2020
🏀🇺🇸💥 pic.twitter.com/zIaQAoHf97— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) July 4, 2020
And the next time NBA fans see Victor Oladipo on the floor, will be for the 2020-21 season. #iubb https://t.co/bwVgdhEs4y— Alec Lasley (@allasley) July 3, 2020
Thank you to the coaches and schools that have given me this great opportunity at the next level, here is my top 10 ‼️‼️@GoBearcatsFB @IndianaFootball @CycloneFB @MSU_Football @UofLFootball @GeorgiaTechFB @NDFootball @Pitt_FB @FSUFootball @UVAFootball pic.twitter.com/Dp18Fo4eBE— Mitchell (@mitch14football) July 4, 2020
The @IndianaBase commit @CasperClark9 has been turning heads at the Grand Park Summer League.— D1Baseball (@d1baseball) July 4, 2020
He pounded the zone with 86-88 mph sinking fastballs in the 1600-1750 rpm range. He mixed in a nice curve at 73-74 mph and an upper-70s changeup.
Full report👇https://t.co/CvmHfq9Fry pic.twitter.com/hXS2YF6oyk
Headlines
FORMER HOOSIERS TO TAKE COURT IN TBT-- Hoosier Sports Report
Indiana University Athletics Moves Into Phase II For Limited Return To Athletic Activities-- IU Athletics
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.