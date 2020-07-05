TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: July 5th

Thank you to the coaches and schools that have given me this great opportunity at the next level, here is my top 10 ‼️‼️@GoBearcatsFB @IndianaFootball @CycloneFB @MSU_Football @UofLFootball @GeorgiaTechFB @NDFootball @Pitt_FB @FSUFootball @UVAFootball pic.twitter.com/Dp18Fo4eBE